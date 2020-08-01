 Skip to content
(WCJB Gainesville)   Woman arrested after intentionally coughing on cancer patient at Pier 1   (wcjb.com) divider line
    Florida, Brain tumor, Jacksonville, Florida, Cancer, Crime, Florida, Jacksonville Town Center  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reprehensible
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There needs to be a significant increase in face punching
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Burn the witch!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seen the TV20 logo and thought Gainesville was getting weird again.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And in other news, there are still Pier One stores left.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.


It should be considered biological terrorism if the person is infected and gets others sick because of their stupidity.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.


As well you should.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Things the GOP legalized this week: assaulting people.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: And in other news, there are still Pier One stores left.


Right?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bslim: And in other news, there are still Pier One stores left.

Right?


Not for long.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a lousy, no good coont
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good. Hope that plague rat loses her kid.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Assault? Attempted murder and reckless endangerment is more like it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
UK rail worker dies of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty | UK news | The Guardian
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.

It should be considered biological terrorism if the person is infected and gets others sick because of their stupidity.


Well then vote for Trump because the dems are hellbent on legalizing disease spreading, like with aids.

They don't want to "stigmatize" the conditions.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If anyone not wearing a mask approached me like that I'd kick them in the stomach as hard as I could.
Fark you and your bio-terrorism
 
Number 216
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She should not have been allowed to bond out for at least 24 hours. Let her stew in a cell thinking about her actions
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: AurizenDarkstar: bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.

It should be considered biological terrorism if the person is infected and gets others sick because of their stupidity.

Well then vote for Trump because the dems are hellbent on legalizing disease spreading, like with aids.

They don't want to "stigmatize" the conditions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RussianPotato: AurizenDarkstar: bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.

It should be considered biological terrorism if the person is infected and gets others sick because of their stupidity.

Well then vote for Trump because the dems are hellbent on legalizing disease spreading, like with aids.

They don't want to "stigmatize" the conditions.


Republicans are going to sell your children into slavery, a la Ghislaine Maxwell. Our President well-wishes pedophiles in addition to being one himself.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nyseattitude: RussianPotato: AurizenDarkstar: bighairyguy: I'm over 60 with multiple underlying conditions so if someone deliberately coughed on me, I would consider it attempted murder and respond accordingly.

It should be considered biological terrorism if the person is infected and gets others sick because of their stupidity.

Well then vote for Trump because the dems are hellbent on legalizing disease spreading, like with aids.

They don't want to "stigmatize" the conditions.

[Fark user image image 500x375]


He's a conservative: it's always both
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A Recovering Juggalo: Seen the TV20 logo and thought Gainesville was getting weird again.


Surprised they had to go to Jacksonville for this story.
 
