 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   An Israeli military spokesman told the Guardian he would not comment on the blast   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, The Streets, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, English-language films, Automobile, huge scale of the blast, Walking, Hospital, areas Beirut  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 1:39 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sharif don't like it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Per BBC: The cause of the explosion is still not known, but some reports suggest it may have been an accident. Lebanon's National News Agency reported a fire breaking out at what it called an explosives depot at the port.
 
little big man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His ears are ringing and fortunately, they're still attached to his head.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
one video i just saw you could see the fireworks going off before the big explosion.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Per BBC: The cause of the explosion is still not known, but some reports suggest it may have been an accident. Lebanon's National News Agency reported a fire breaking out at what it called an explosives depot at the port.


1917 Halifax says hello.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can almost hear him saying "Wink!" out loud.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welp, I don't think Billy Joel started it.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CBC is reporting it was caused by a cargo ship carrying fireworks, which, seems just weird enough to be plausible in this timeline
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hard to comment when he can't stop gleefully giggling.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: one video i just saw you could see the fireworks going off before the big explosion.


yes, looked like a building full of fireworks caught fire.

This never ends well, unless your name is Megumin.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Big badaboom
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Explicitly stating "Israel has nothing to do with the incident" is equivalent to "no comment," subby?

I hate to be put into a position of defending Israel, but it's the first farking sentence of the article.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"hundreds of casualties, including dead and wounded" ...... just wondering what the other types might be. Fashion victims?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Welp, I don't think Billy Joel started it.


Yeah but see, you don't KNOW that
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, I told them that their big "Hiroshima - 75 Years Later" celebration might get out of hand and now look what happened.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.