Beer Box Bank Bandit behind bars
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Your Honor, I ask you: is this the face of a man who would rob a bank using an empty Coors Light box? ...It is?  In that case, nothing further.  The defense rests."
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This was not a planned robbery.  This is something that just happened."

It was a million to one shot, judge, million to one.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize Barbie was a 2nd amendment nut.

Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I didn't realize Barbie was a 2nd amendment nut.

[Fark user image image 450x450]


Go to a range that caters to families or has women's defensive carry classes. The Hello Kitty, pink, and bedazzled firearms are a big money maker.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: "This was not a planned robbery.  This is something that just happened."


"This was not planned genocide by Genghis Khan. It's just something that happened."
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bummer.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.