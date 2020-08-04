 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Officer Dicks faces the sack after facing a sack (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing her partner, Constable Nuts, was not involved.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why? Jesus Christ, focus ppl
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: Sergeant Reed is also accused of carrying out sex acts with PC Dicks

How was this not the headeline?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reed is accused of three charges of discreditable conduct, including when another female officer was due to take a statement from PC Dicks in his office.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope the married officer would also face the same penalties. I think firing the woman who wasn't married but keeping man who was married might not fly anymore.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So is the senior officer facing the same sack as Dicks sack?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was ready to be outraged that only the female officer was going to be punished, but TFA says the male officer is also facing disciplinary action.  So now I'm outraged that the headline of TFA only mentions the female officer.
/ I don't have to be outraged, but I choose to be.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, he was older than her, had a position of authority over her, and has a record of sexual interaction with multiple women on the force. Must be her fault.

madgonad: I hope the married officer would also face the same penalties. I think firing the woman who wasn't married but keeping man who was married might not fly anymore.


FTFA: The senior officer, who has since left South Wales Police,...

He quit so he couldn't be disciplined. He needs to be charged.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not their fault, blame Torchwood
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a hard 28.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baka-san: Not their fault, blame Torchwood


How so? This was Heterosexual shagging, the one taboo thing on torchwood
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: So, he was older than her, had a position of authority over her, and has a record of sexual interaction with multiple women on the force. Must be her fault.

madgonad: I hope the married officer would also face the same penalties. I think firing the woman who wasn't married but keeping man who was married might not fly anymore.

FTFA: The senior officer, who has since left South Wales Police,...

He quit so he couldn't be disciplined. He needs to be charged.


TFA says he still faces three charges of discreditable conduct, which suggests he either moved to a different department or they still have some kind of jurisdiction.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: So, he was older than her, had a position of authority over her, and has a record of sexual interaction with multiple women on the force. Must be her fault.

madgonad: I hope the married officer would also face the same penalties. I think firing the woman who wasn't married but keeping man who was married might not fly anymore.

FTFA: The senior officer, who has since left South Wales Police,...

He quit so he couldn't be disciplined. He needs to be charged.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Her partner is wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if she's related to the Dicks from Letterkenny?
Meet The Dycks (Letterkenny)
Youtube 7TcuPpgmoNo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If she was outranked by her fellow participant, then I would be a little surprised if she is fired.
 
