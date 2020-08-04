 Skip to content
Sǝnsuǝ ʎʇıɹɐlıɥ 'ɹɐɔ suopuɐqɐ ʇoıpı
edmo
1 hour ago  
So the charge will be "going to the hospital before worrying about the wrecked car?"
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  
A driver has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash after a rollover in Roxbury.

Well, the window was probably already broken anyway, providing the escape route.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/What is love?
//Baby don't hurt me.
///Three
 
RoboZombie
44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A driver has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash after a rollover in Roxbury.

Well, the window was probably already broken anyway, providing the escape route.

[i.ytimg.com image 425x239]

/What is love?
//Baby don't hurt me.
///Three


Done in two
 
Callous
44 minutes ago  

edmo: So the charge will be "going to the hospital before worrying about the wrecked car?"


Apparently remaining with the car until the police arrive is more important than seeking medical attention for your injuries.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
43 minutes ago  
It happened on Seaver Street around midnight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
40 minutes ago  
What a night...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch
39 minutes ago  
Very common, because some just can't handle V-TEC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
39 minutes ago  
Using that shiatty abc affiliate site feels just like reading subby's headline.
 
LesserEvil
35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A driver has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash after a rollover in Roxbury.

Well, the window was probably already broken anyway, providing the escape route.

[i.ytimg.com image 425x239]

/What is love?
//Baby don't hurt me.
///Three


I see you have it covered. 🤘 🤙
 
lifeslammer
33 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Using that shiatty abc affiliate site feels just like reading subby's headline.


Yeah, i never got why some seriously stupid people think its clever to do upside down stupidity like that
 
DRTFA
31 minutes ago  
Yeah, i never got why some seriously stupid people think its clever to do upside down stupidity like that

You're not fooling anyone, subby.
 
whitefalcon79
28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Using that shiatty abc affiliate site feels just like reading subby's headline.

Yeah, i never got why some seriously stupid people think its clever to do upside down stupidity like that


I read it just fine.
/Australian
 
kb7rky
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme
11 minutes ago  
Car rolled over, driver left the scene. That was the whole article. Subby apparently has a low bar for what counts as 'hilarity.'
 
Invalid Litter Dept
8 minutes ago  
That headline hurt my neck.
 
salvador.hardin
6 minutes ago  
20 years ago my friend was driving drunk and flipped his car off the road and ran off.

He refused to answer questions without a lawyer. They couldn't prove he was driving when it flipped, so he never got charged.
 
cptcaveman
5 minutes ago  
But why was the driver upside down?
 
