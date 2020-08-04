 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Cops called to illegal gathering at Beverly Crest looked for parking violations before being called again hours later for a triple shooting resulting in a homicide   (ktla.com) divider line
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Second Amendment was expressed, reality was kept, and a good time was had by all..... up until the end. This is the new American normal.
#KAGA
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gatherings of any size are currently prohibited in Los Angeles County amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, officers did not go inside the Beverly Crest home because the event was taking place on private property, Ramirez said.
"It's like us going into your home and telling you what to do," Ramirez said.

So gatherings are not prohibited.  Thanks for clearly that up.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The literal aristocrats?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, urban economical opportunities strike again.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.


This was happening in my apartment building for about a month. Lots of vacancies with so many people leaving the city after covid. Building owners decided to do airbnb to bring in some $. It immediately became a series of parties and my upscale building was overrun with unmasked crowds of inebriated partygoers. One guy passed out in the elevator with me. Fortunately the building responded to the tenant complaints and put a halt to the airbnb operation.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.


Yep. We have a house down the street that was being rented weekly up until the pandemic. Let's just say the partiers stuck out.

/ It was a matter of time before the pointed arguments were going to fly.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda called the Minority report team
 
SageC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_asNh​z​Xq72w
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, officers did not go inside the Beverly Crest home because the event was taking place on private property, Ramirez said.
"It's like us going into your home and telling you what to do," Ramirez said."

So the police in Los Angeles can't go to your house and tell you what to do? The are not allowed to enforce laws on private property?  So drugs, sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice?  Who enforces the covid rules?

They suspect an illegal party is going on have multiple calls about it and do nothing about it, neighbors pull vigilante law, but it happens on private property so can the cops saw anything?
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like us going into your home and telling you what to do,"
That is LITERALLY what you're supposed to do under the ban on gatherings order.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yhup...
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo now you want the police to harass "innocent" people having parties.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WillofJ2:

So drugs, sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice?  Who enforces the covid rules?

HERE WE GO!

haphazardstuff.comView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Sooooo now you want the police to harass "innocent" people having parties.


In violation of the law during a pandemic.  Yes, that is a good time to break up stuff like this.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Sooooo now you want the police to harass "innocent" people having parties.


Sooooo now you want people to break the law?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: WillofJ2:

So drugs, sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice?  Who enforces the covid rules?

HERE WE GO!

[haphazardstuff.com image 300x210]


That is exactly the movie I was thinking of
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
apparently LA knows how to party.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: The Second Amendment was expressed, reality was kept, and a good time was had by all..... up until the end. This is the new American normal.
#KAGA


Clearly the only way to stop this is to defund the police...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
being held in an upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Bslim: The Second Amendment was expressed, reality was kept, and a good time was had by all..... up until the end. This is the new American normal.
#KAGA

Clearly the only way to stop this is to defund the police...


If that means shifting spending to preventive and social services thereby freeing the police to only deal with actual criminal investigations, sure, why not?

That's what you meant, right?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sean VasDeferens: Sooooo now you want the police to harass "innocent" people having parties.

Sooooo now you want people to break the law?


They were probably peaceful protestors.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drewogatory: These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.


You need to be more accepting of other cultures!
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: drewogatory: These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.

This was happening in my apartment building for about a month. Lots of vacancies with so many people leaving the city after covid. Building owners decided to do airbnb to bring in some $. It immediately became a series of parties and my upscale building was overrun with unmasked crowds of inebriated partygoers. One guy passed out in the elevator with me. Fortunately the building responded to the tenant complaints and put a halt to the airbnb operation.


at least he passed out with you.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jayphat: That is LITERALLY what you're supposed to do under the ban on gatherings order.


Cop: "Hey sarge, should we break up the party?"

Sarge, looking at a few hundred black kids partying: "Nope, nothing good can come of that."
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So all those times police busted up parties I attended, they were in the wrong? Did the rules change?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: drewogatory: These aren't "parties". These are moneymaking enterprises from the start. Rent the house, hire a dj, bartenders and security and charge a big cover. AirBnB is a total joke and should be illegal is purely residential neighborhoods.

You need to be more accepting of other cultures!


I mean, I lived next to a frat house for like 5 years. This isn't a new idea.
 
