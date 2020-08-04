 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   America: "Blackface is offensive now." Britain: "Hold my warm beer" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Stupid, Dance, Bacup, Release, Border Morris, black makeup, group of Lancashire clog-dancers, national morris, recent Black Lives Matter protests  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 3:04 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*a zwarte piet appears*
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If coal-related blackface is now verboten, is Mary Poppins next on the cancellation agenda?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: If coal-related blackface is now verboten, is Mary Poppins next on the cancellation agenda?


One can only hope.
 
boohyah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Morris in Morris dancing is a corruption of moorish... I think the coal mining excuse is pretty thin
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So black folks culturally appropriated coal miner coloring?! smh!!!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's offensive now, subby?

I'm not that young a dude anymore, and it's been offensive longer than I've been alive.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Their argument may have had merit if the group didn't have coconut in its name. But it does have coconut in its name so just give up the blackface already...
 
batlock666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Morris Dancing is already silly/weird/creepy in itself, no need to add racism to it.

Stealing Sheep - Apparition
Youtube xFWGrNR_mog
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: If coal-related blackface is now verboten, is Mary Poppins next on the cancellation agenda?


Now, that's just a case of a bad accent.

This offensive behaviour was once widely practiced in the office
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just dont be white and you'll have your tradition protected by the UN.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is just so much from TFA to unpack and uncrazy.

One needn't stray far from the opening line of the piece.

FTA: "A group of Lancashire clog-dancers who wear black makeup as they dance along the streets of Bacup bashing coconuts together have clashed with the national morris dancing organisation one racism claims."

What has one racism claimed? How does one racism claim anything at all? Are we moving out of racism being an inanimate object and has now become sentient?

Is it possible that we may be pushing everything "black" so far towards the spectrum of, anything and everything said or associated by a white person, towards a black person, regardless of how innocent or having nothing to do with race, push the racial equality agenda so far to the fringes, that you litterally cannot say anything or do anything, because it will be racist, because you are white? Which, in and of itself, is the very deffinition of racism?.

Is that not exactly what Terry Crews was afraid of and attempted to warn all of us of, in the most pectoral way possible?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn-static.sidereel.comView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"WOOSTER!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Their argument may have had merit if the group didn't have coconut in its name. But it does have coconut in its name so just give up the blackface already...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jason Ogg seen sheepishly hiding his bucket and mop...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: If coal-related blackface is now verboten, is Mary Poppins next on the cancellation agenda?


Well, this is where it gets difficult. She's a woman.
 
KB202
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other news, bored weirdos still jump around in clogs.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not about you, it was never about you, and it doesn't involve you.

Better get it banned.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's like I've always never said: Ban coal mining, end racism. Easy peasy.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But members of one group, The Britannia Coconut Dancers, insist that painting their faces black is a tribute to the area's coal-mining past rather than having any racial connotations.

Yeah! They're just paying tribute to the traditional and extensive use of coconuts in...*checks notes*...British coal mining.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.