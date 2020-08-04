 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Health care, manufacturing, food processing, and warehouse workers to teachers: STFU and GBTW ya snowflakes   (theatlantic.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a Nurse in New York. Teachers Should Do Their Jobs, Just Like I Did.

If you're telling the public to put themselves in harm's way just to support a proven contagion-spreading system, with children at the center of it and all their parents invariably at the edges, then you're literally the worst farking nurse.  Not even a nurse causing deliberate harm to patients one by one could ever achieve the levels of death you'll help cause with your stupid-ass opinion.

Teachers didn't sign up to be frontline workers in vital industries.  You did.  Schools are not vital industries; kids can take a farking year off.

Worst farking people ever.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, pussies. They work in super-spreader environments and could bring the virus home to their families. You, however work in catastrophe-level super spreader tornadoes where the virus could spread to every single teacher. And student. And family of each student which will then get passed to everyone else.

So yeah, it's totally the same and you're just pussies. Also, I may be a nurse but I don't feel like a real person until I know there is a tier of service workers beneath me risking their lives for my amenities and luxuries. And THAT can't happen until they send their kids to school.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And another thing:  fark you, The Atlantic, for printing this vacuous garbage in anything more than a "Dear Danny, Tell Me Why I'm Stupid" column.  Maybe go find an actual Infectious Disease doctor before throwing random horseshiat up in the middle of a farking crisis.

Enjoy unlimited access for less than $1 per week.

DIAF.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These threats run counter to the fact that, by and large, school districts are already fine-tuning social-distancing measures and mandating mask-wearing. Teachers are not being asked to work without precautions,

In what universe is this happening in?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see that we are covered here for how stupid this article is.

Teachers aren't doctors or nurses, people WON'T die if they don't do their jobs.

So trying to compare them as essential because a nurse has to go to work is dumb.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But you don't understand!  They have a *UNION*!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I see that we are covered here for how stupid this article is.

Teachers aren't doctors or nurses, people WON'T die if they don't do their jobs.

So trying to compare them as essential because a nurse has to go to work is dumb.


She just struck me as someone incredibly naive.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Dear America. I'm a nurse from Nurseville."
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nurses treat victims. Teachers will create them.

/wife's a teacher. Scared to death.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how I feel about this. On one side I have my irrational hate of teachers (Mrs. Danges, looking at you) and on the other you have this selfish idiocy being spewed. Think I'll play it safe, blame republicans and call it a day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a horrible article.
 
sniderman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tell ya what, if teachers and students were allowed/could afford to go to school dressed like this, I'd be OK with it. Elsewise, shut the fark up.
 
Unicorns are jerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: These threats run counter to the fact that, by and large, school districts are already fine-tuning social-distancing measures and mandating mask-wearing. Teachers are not being asked to work without precautions,

In what universe is this happening in?


Students at Mr. UAJ's school can't be disciplined for refusing to social distance or wear masks. I'm sure this will go well...
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Respectfully, go fark yourself sideways with a rusty morning star, nurse.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I seem to recall nurses protesting at the start of all of this because of the lack of proper PPE.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe if teachers' unions hadn't been vilified for decades over their work to secure decent wages and benefits for their members while elected officials "saved money" by deferring or denying maintenance for the buildings they work in, we'd have facilities that would be sufficient to protect their welfare and that of the children they teach.

But nah, let's keep trashing them because they don't want to spread disease and death.

Also, THIS:

koder: And another thing:  fark you, The Atlantic, for printing this vacuous garbage in anything more than a "Dear Danny, Tell Me Why I'm Stupid" column.  Maybe go find an actual Infectious Disease doctor before throwing random horseshiat up in the middle of a farking crisis.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmm, forcing other people to expose themselves to infection and possible death, because "I had to do my job," doesn't seem to exemplify land of the free home of the brave. I must be turning communist or something.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
After what I witnessed at the last school board meeting I attended I fully do not believe any school should open. For a while I was firmly in the camp of "It's possible, with the right facilities, the right spacing, the right cleaning, some schedule adjusting, etc etc etc"

It became readily apparent that the only thing that drove the decision: Football
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Khan Academy can do what any teacher can do without the expense. Also, if school can be closed for a year, I can be exempt from already bloated property taxes for a year.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My mother was a teacher for 20 plus years until she passed away in 1000.  (FARK CANCER)  I could only imagine what she would be going through right now, had she survived.

We all know how compromised the body is after cancer, even years after treatment stops.  Would she still be able to teach?

Future Mrs. Geom_00's BIL is a teacher.  His wife is diabetic.  The child has a heart issue.  He can't take a sabbatical without losing a percentage of his salary.

DeVos and ANYONE crying for schools to be opened will have blood on their hands.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah, about that, while school is extremely important no one is going to die if school starts late or if a year is delayed. Additionally, students can be taught remotely. Last time I checked Nurses and Doctors cannot provide direct care via Zoom.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
158,505
 
brizzle365
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahh, America shall enter the Dark Ages...well after enlightenment.

Im kinda glad that I doubt I will live long enough to see the longer lasting ramifications of this stupid century.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

He is writing under a pen name?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We are distance learning for the first 6 weeks.

/I imagine we will continue with distance learning after that because,.... people....
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dkulprit: I see that we are covered here for how stupid this article is.

Teachers aren't doctors or nurses, people WON'T die if they don't do their jobs.

So trying to compare them as essential because a nurse has to go to work is dumb.

She just struck me as someone incredibly naive.


Any sufficiently advanced naivete is indistinguishable from malice.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One: I suppose this makes sense almost if we give teachers and the other adults in the building the full PPE kit and renew that kit often.  Not at all scary to the kids of course.

Two: teachers did not actually sign-up/train to be around sick people.  Nurses did.

Three:  It's always possible to quit your job if you feel threatened.  Not easy but possible.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Opacity: After what I witnessed at the last school board meeting I attended I fully do not believe any school should open. For a while I was firmly in the camp of "It's possible, with the right facilities, the right spacing, the right cleaning, some schedule adjusting, etc etc etc"

It became readily apparent that the only thing that drove the decision: Football


About a month ago, my district had an in-person meeting of school principals to discuss how they would safely re-open.  A week later, several of them had COVID-19.

We will not be having in-person classes this fall.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Life on this planet is going to be a lot of "fun" for the foreseeable future, isn't it?
 
little big man
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GFY The Atlantic:

https://twitter.com/TheAtlantic/statu​s​/1290671765090443264
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crabs In A Bucket
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

geom_00: My mother was a teacher for 20 plus years until she passed away in 1000.  (FARK CANCER)


Wow, how old are you?

/Seriously though, I'm sorry for your loss.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unicorns are jerks: Students at Mr. UAJ's school can't be disciplined for refusing to social distance or wear masks. I'm sure this will go well...


The official policy in my state is that "students must not be punished" for refusing to wear a mask.

This, more than anything else, is leading me to keep my child home to distance learn: For all the precautions that the school district can take, they won't do anything about the kids who could kill everyone around them because they (and their parents) are farking morons.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know a lot of people are saying that the gap between the smart kids and the dumb troublemakers will increase, but the dumb troublemakers were never going to amount to anything anyways so who cares. Keep the schools closed for the year and do it remotely.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a stupid article.  What a horrible, thoughtless person who wrote it.

Schools can't afford farking paper...and you think they're going to provide PPE?

What about ECE/kinder/special ed. teachers?  You think you'll be able to keep those kids away from each other?  Have you ever seen a classroom of four-year-olds?

What about schools without AC, but because of the pandemic they're not even allowed to use fans?

What about first-time school kids who are scared and need comforting and reassurance?  Are teachers supposed to build some prosthetic hugging mechanisms from paper mache and popsicle sticks?

How about the fact that there are no longer allowed to be ANY shared materials?

That nurse needs to stop being a selfish-biatch and realize that she's just farking wrong.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The level critical thinking on display in this article:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: These threats run counter to the fact that, by and large, school districts are already fine-tuning social-distancing measures and mandating mask-wearing. Teachers are not being asked to work without precautions,

In what universe is this happening in?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geom_00: My mother was a teacher for 20 plus years until she passed away in 1000.  (FARK CANCER)  I could only imagine what she would be going through right now, had she survived.

We all know how compromised the body is after cancer, even years after treatment stops.  Would she still be able to teach?

Future Mrs. Geom_00's BIL is a teacher.  His wife is diabetic.  The child has a heart issue.  He can't take a sabbatical without losing a percentage of his salary.

DeVos and ANYONE crying for schools to be opened will have blood on their hands.


FARK! How old are you? What can you tell us about the plague? You know the original plague not this 'A New Hope' garbage.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kpaxoid: Two: teachers did not actually sign-up/train to be around sick people.  Nurses did.


One part of the argument the author is making is that nurses didn't actually sign up to be around contagious diseases that have high chances of killing them, and, (here's where her logic trails off) since she sucked it up and did her duty, everybody else should too (or something).
 
Explodo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gooch: Khan Academy can do what any teacher can do without the expense. Also, if school can be closed for a year, I can be exempt from already bloated property taxes for a year.


You sounds like a dick.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's an idea, opinion articles and fringe-opinion articles.  I like understanding opinions that are different than mine, and I also like laughing at idiots with stupid ideas.  I just wish they were better separated.
 
