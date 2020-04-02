 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Florida businessman who has flown 33 times since the pandemic hits shares his routine for flying safe   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Flight, Surfaces, Belt buckle, OSI model, Mika Manninen, seat belt, layers of disposable gloves, dozen times  
•       •       •

1012 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flap your arms really, really fast.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just don't get tested.  No test, no case.

Chipschallenges libnerds.
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No FLORIDA tag?  Or will that be used on the Followup when happy frequent flyer tests positive?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Mika Manninen, who is the co-founder of yogurt brand Hälsa ..."

What?
I thought this guy was with Doctors Without Borders or some shiat.

Im glad our yogurt salesmen arent feeling any particular pressure to quarantine themselves for the greater good. God knows the bacterial fermented milk business demands that all dealings be done in person.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could have been an article about safe sex: cover up and use multiple layers.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Mika Manninen, who is the co-founder of yogurt brand Hälsa ..."

What?
I thought this guy was with Doctors Without Borders or some shiat.

Im glad our yogurt salesmen arent feeling any particular pressure to quarantine themselves for the greater good. God knows the bacterial fermented milk business demands that all dealings be done in person.


How can you meat your quotas if you don't sell your pudding? If you don't sell your pudding, how can you meat your quotas?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: dothemath: "Mika Manninen, who is the co-founder of yogurt brand Hälsa ..."

What?
I thought this guy was with Doctors Without Borders or some shiat.

Im glad our yogurt salesmen arent feeling any particular pressure to quarantine themselves for the greater good. God knows the bacterial fermented milk business demands that all dealings be done in person.

How can you meat your quotas if you don't sell your pudding? If you don't sell your pudding, how can you meat your quotas?


Hey, kids, leave those teachers alone!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Just don't get tested.  No test, no case.

Chipschallenges libnerds.


this guy gets it.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"When I enter the airport, I wear multiple layers of disposable gloves, and I peel them off as I go through it. Trams, escalators - peel a layer, check-in, use a kiosk with a touch screen - peel a layer, TSA security check - peel a layer," he told the outlet.

...

He said he refrains from purchasing food and beverages - and tries to keep his distance from other travelers by sitting in the "corner alone," CNBC reported.

...

After boarding the plane, Manninen uses an antiseptic wipe to disinfect all surfaces.

"Wipe all surfaces at your seat, including the seat belt, belt buckle, headrest, window shades and the air and light adjusters above your head," he said.

But despite all his precautions, Manninen said he still fears that he's not doing enough to protect himself.
"It would be insane not to be afraid," he said.

Jesus Christ, man, Zoom is a thing. You're gonna give yourself a complex. Is this really worth it for farking yogurt?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
brothersofthebook.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: "When I enter the airport, I wear multiple layers of disposable gloves, and I peel them off as I go through it. Trams, escalators - peel a layer, check-in, use a kiosk with a touch screen - peel a layer, TSA security check - peel a layer," he told the outlet.

...

He said he refrains from purchasing food and beverages - and tries to keep his distance from other travelers by sitting in the "corner alone," CNBC reported.

...

After boarding the plane, Manninen uses an antiseptic wipe to disinfect all surfaces.

"Wipe all surfaces at your seat, including the seat belt, belt buckle, headrest, window shades and the air and light adjusters above your head," he said.

But despite all his precautions, Manninen said he still fears that he's not doing enough to protect himself.
"It would be insane not to be afraid," he said.

Jesus Christ, man, Zoom is a thing. You're gonna give yourself a complex. Is this really worth it for farking yogurt?


He's not doing it for yougurt.  The people who interact with him are.  He's doing it for something much more important: money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've flown and the only change I've made is I no longer lick my neighbors when they're sleeping.
 
warrenn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Just don't get tested.  No test, no case.

Chipschallenges libnerds.


There's a throwback.

i.redd.itView Full Size

(not sure if intentional, but it's what came to mind)
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Want to know my #1 tip?

Don't.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he's not caught it... for now.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.


I use a 'Ronarock.  Blessed by a native american shaman that grew up in an eastern Buddhist temple and washed in the sacred rivers feeding the Amazon.  Only $14.99 plus shipping and handling.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.


This.
I had tons of unprotected sex in the 90s. I got lucky. Others didn't.
It be like that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well duh- how else is the 68th largest US based yogurt company with a healthy sounding made up Nordic name going to get into the NY Post?  Sacrifice their CEO.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He risked covid 33 times for what? The article was scant on real detail and is obviously just another corporate shill trying to get the serfs back to work.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.

This.
I had tons of unprotected sex in the 90s. I got lucky. Others didn't.
It be like that.


Same here.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.


The virus is disproportionately affecting poorer neighborhoods and POC. Airports are typically mostly white people with money.

Let's see how well he does making 33 trips on a train or a bus.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or he's asymptomatic and as he continues to fly he's spreading it all around.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.


Homer:
Well, there's not a bear in sight. The Bear Patrol is sure doing its job.
Lisa:
That's specious reasoning, Dad.
Homer:
Thank you, sweetie.
Lisa:
Dad, what if I were to tell you that this rock keeps away tigers.
Homer:
Uh-huh, and how does it work?
Lisa:
It doesn't work. It's just a stupid rock.
Homer:
I see.
Lisa:
But you don't see any tigers around, do you?
Homer:
Lisa, I'd like to buy your rock.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Step 1:  Be rich
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
#1 through #32: Life's a lottery - be lucky.
#33: Mini hand sanitizer.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But yeah, dude, your business does not really need you in all these places in person that often.   You are not a magical fairy CEO whose physical presence manifests profits.

pick up a phone and stop tempting coronavirus.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Step 1- Buy your own jet
Step 2 - quarantine your pilot and co-pilot for at least 14 days before any flight.
Step 3 have everything in the planes interior disinfected
Step 4 stay at home and use zoom instead.
step 5 Profit?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phishrace: warrenn: One thing about procedures like this is there's no way for him to know if they're really keeping him safe.   I'm sure there's some other guy who's flown a lot and takes no precautions yet he also hasn't gotten sick. If you don't happen to run into any coronavirus in your environment, then you won't get infected regardless of how safe or lax you are.   It's easy to think "I did X and didn't get infected, therefore it's safe to do X", but we don't really know if the lack of infection was because there was no infection or if the safety protection blocked the virus.

The virus is disproportionately affecting poorer neighborhoods and POC. Airports are typically mostly white people with money.

Let's see how well he does making 33 trips on a train or a bus.


Yeah. No. I'm getting on a bus for the rest of my life.
I'll walk. I might make me live longer.
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're better off wearing a mask and a face shield that all these layers of gloves. Or even double mask if you don't have a face shield-

Also - hand sanitizer will work in those gloves too.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: Or he's asymptomatic and as he continues to fly he's spreading it all around.


yeah, there was no mention of him testing negative.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.