(New York Daily News)   Cicadas in NY are eating shrooms and tripping balls, turning them into "zombie flying salt shakers of death" that lure mates to them which they then attack and infect   (nydailynews.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Fungus, Insect, infection results, fungus causes cicadas, horrid physical state, Infection, Spore, eccentric behavior sets  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Zombie Flying Salt Shakers of Death" is my Cranberries/Jimmy Buffet goth themed mashup band name.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now we have cazadores to look forward to.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently ive reached my free article limit. Looked interesting...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "Zombie Flying Salt Shakers of Death" is my Cranberries/Jimmy Buffet goth themed mashup band name.


I do not like jimmy buffet. I would not attend that show.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside-down cicadas look like upside-down American roaches.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the shrooms B+'s or Penis Envy?

This will have to be fractured in on my decision on how scared I am about all this!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. It's an actual trap.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...genitals and butts"

he he he
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like a lurid anti-VD film:  Cicadas catch a dose of the cicada-clap and turn into raving sex-fiends while their private parts fall off.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, 2020.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what that fungal infection would do to a human host.

or a million of them
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I wonder what that fungal infection would do to a human host.

or a million of them


Surprise butt sex.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine when their kids crawl out of the ground in 17 years
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I wonder what that fungal infection would do to a human host.

or a million of them


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this the tipping point, where we realize we have offended Great and Mighty Nurgle by mixing fabrics in our clothing. Is not cotton enough, must we have 3% lycra!?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
wtf im banned from news

:(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Omnisexual Zombie Cicadas.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Is this the tipping point, where we realize we have offended Great and Mighty Nurgle by mixing fabrics in our clothing. Is not cotton enough, must we have 3% lycra!?


Wash cycle integration is the true blasphemy.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dangerous_sociopath: I wonder what that fungal infection would do to a human host.

or a million of them

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x1100]


So we should stalk up on? 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Great, now we have cazadores to look forward to.


You heck STRAIGHT OFF with that!  This is not the year for that crap!!!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. It's an actual trap.


Wow. They literally trip the trap, which is a trap to trip, after tripping the trap, they trip *and* become the trap. Pretty trippy trappy stuff!

\trip
//trap
\\\troll. (If you will)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fungus that creates zombie ants is one of the most horrifying things in nature that I can think of (and wish I couldn't).

NSFLunch
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nature is bumming me out, man
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most Farkers know about parasites and fungi that can manipulate the minds of their hosts to encourage their own reproductive success.

There's that parasite that makes ants go mad and climb to the tops of blades of grass, where birds are more likely to eat them, and that one which impales ants after shanghaing their brains to make them find a suitable location to die for the spreading of spores. There's the disease that causes cats to be more kittenish (females) or more sexually and physically aggressive (males) in order to encourage breeding, which aids the disease to spread as well as cats.

There's also the malady that causes rats to love the smell of cat urine.

Some of these affect humans, notably cat lovers, and may make them more likely to become cat ladies or cat dudes.

I wonder if viruses like the coronavirus can also manipulate human thought and behaviour, like memes, only using genetic rather than cultural determinism.

Could the Covid-19 be causing the same madness as the Covfefe 45 virus or could each be complimenting the effects of each to ensure their mutual spread and the destruction of humanity, democracy, liberalism, sanity, critiical thought and fact-based reasoning?

Could be, eh? I woke up thinking about this problem this morning. It seems to me that we are in the middle of one Hell of a global clusterfark, and not just the people having unprotected sex (unprotected agains STDs or coronavirus, that is), but also the people who inexplicably can not see the most basic character flaws and pervesities of Donald Trump and his colleagues and evil minions all around the world.

Maybe Mother Nature is so ticked off that she means to cause, if not a mass extinction to rid her of the parasites who have come to dominate her land area, at least to clear off a very large percentage of them (which is to say, us). Maybe the Gods really do make mad those they wish to destroy.

Maybe the illusion of Free Will is just another form of the sicknesses that plague humanity in the form of culture, language, politics, religion, and ideology.

I, for one, can not tell the difference between the Orange Mushroom that is Trump and the malady which will bear his name forever, Trump Fever, or the Trump Flu, or the Plague of Trump.

The last time this happened seems to have been in the 500s, when Rome (East as well as West) fall under the sway of insane and insatiably cruel and greedy leaders such as Justinian and Theodicia. At that time, the Dark Ages fell over much of the world and it took centuries in some places for the darkness to be swept away, partly by the rise of Muslim culture and science on the ruins of Rome and Greece, partly by the Renaissances from Charlemagne to the Enlightenment, and partly because of the oppression and then rebirth of Asian cultures by the Anglo-American-French-German-Russian and Hispanic Empires, among others.

Scary to think how easy it would be for the most thoughtless and idiotic of germs, be they named influenza, Trump or memes, to sway and rule over supposedly rational and free minds and bodies.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: MythDragon: Dangerous_sociopath: I wonder what that fungal infection would do to a human host.

or a million of them

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x1100]

So we should stalk up on? 

[Fark user image 280x180]


Bricks don't scare easily, so you can just walk right up and grab it.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As creepy and strange as the fungal-cicada dance is, it could actually have implications for pharmaceuticals as the "next frontier for novel drug discovery," said Matt Kasson
Are you TRYING to unleash the zombie apocalypse? What the hell man. Oh by the way 2020 called and said it's up for it if you are.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The fungus that creates zombie ants is one of the most horrifying things in nature that I can think of (and wish I couldn't).

NSFLunch


It's one of the things that actually scare me.
 
