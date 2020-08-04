 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Fark headlines incoming   (foxnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Tornado, Tropical cyclone, Storm, Tropical Storm Isaias, Carbon monoxide, North Carolina, Pender County EMS, Wind  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 4:14 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chainsaw slinging fireants are taking our jerbs.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ban chainsaws

problem solved
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great work, 2020. Now the fire ants have chainsaws.

Brilliant!
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing that stops ants with chainsaws are anteaters with bulldozers.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: The only thing that stops ants with chainsaws are anteaters with bulldozers.


Hmm... Sounds like a perfect plan, till you factor in that even the coldest winter won't affect gorillas with flamethrowers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isaias has made the chain saws and fire ants air-born!

Oh, Noes. It is chainsaw-nado, with fire ants!

Then again, maybe the article just warns Carolingeans to be cautious and play safe using chainsaws cleaning up after the hurricane because chainsaws are dangerous and fire ants are often lurking in the shrubbery after a storm.

One of those explanations is a fark headline, the other is ho-hum, in Romano territory.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Amish Tech Support: The only thing that stops ants with chainsaws are anteaters with bulldozers.

Hmm... Sounds like a perfect plan, till you factor in that even the coldest winter won't affect gorillas with flamethrowers.


Giving gorillas flamethrowers to cook their food and keep warm in the Wiinter. Isn't that how you get Planet of the Apes? It is like a New Prometheus giving humans the gift of divine fire.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: The only thing that stops ants with chainsaws are anteaters with bulldozers.


I don't know about that. It seems to me arming the ants with chainsaws make them vulnerable to good guys with guns and flamethrowers.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fire ants typically form a mound to protect the queen, with the mound then floating on the water. Anyone who comes into contact with the fire ants can get bitten, causing a "fierce reaction or apoplectic shock," according to the county.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait til you see the look on the faces of gorillas when their flamethrower hits a couple chainsaws!

/ ants always win
// although gorillas have apple watches
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No better way to feel alive and fully awake than to have a close call with a chain saw.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if i posted a sign on my apartment building that asked 'please don't juggle chainsaws in this area - people are trying to sleep', the gutters would be rivers of gore by the time i got up the first flight of stairs.

because people are stupid inconsiderate assholes.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better and water arachnids and rope knives.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: No better way to feel alive and fully awake than to have a close call with a chain saw.


Getting bitten by fire ants is no walk in the park. Sure, loss of limb is unlikely but you might wish that leg were gone.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: No better way to feel alive and fully awake than to have a close call with a chain saw.


You must not ride motorcycles ;-)
 
mcmnky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ain't clicking on a fox news link.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SciFi has already acquired the movie rights for all combinations of chainsaws and fire ants

Antsaws
Firechains
Chainfires
Antfires
Police Ant-cademy: Chainsaws on Patrol
Chainants
...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, when the crabs have knives, the fire ants need chainsaws to defend themselves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ain't clicking on a fox news link.


The Virtue Signaling Corps thanks you for your service!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.