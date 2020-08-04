 Skip to content
(Twitter)   University of Virginia gives students 2 days to order COVID testing, sets up handy website which doesn't allow test ordering, expects results   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My college has set up a virtual desktop.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools that aren't prepared for remote learning are so farked. There will be a wave of death resulting from the in-person return to school, completely unnecessary and avoidable. The silver lining is that this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  That's just prepping them for the real world, where employers expect 10 years experience with software first released 5 years ago.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure we're not talking about South Harmon Institute of Technology's website?
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm still amazed that UVA is still having so much in-person learning.

Nothing against the students, but knowing how some of them are probably "I don't need to wear no mask!", the last thing we need right now is thousands of them roaming through Charlottesville.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

South Harmon Institute of Tech's website was actually fully functional.


South Harmon Institute of Tech's website was actually fully functional.
 
bamph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.


I remember this refrain being uttered constantly in the final years of Dubya's administration.  Folks were wrong then and will be this time.  Hell we're at 150k dead and a cratered economy and Trump still has an approval rating of 41%.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's quite a cavalier attitude to have.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As well as many, many other coffins.


As well as many, many other coffins.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more pissed about the racist cockbags who held the tiki-torch rally a couple of years ago.

As a Virginia alum, I'm convinced these motherfarkers are responsible for UVa dropping out of U.S. News and World Report's Top 25 list for the first time since farking forever.

Not that that list means jackshiat, but still.

Good news is, we're still the reigning NCAA Div 1 Men's Basketball champs.

So there's that.

/wahoowa
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still reigning champs due to the rona putting the kibosh on this year's season obviously.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will learn an invaluable life lesson in resourcefulness.  Faking a Corona test sore is a skill that will serve you well in obtaining excellent grades in college and in business life.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bamph: DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

I remember this refrain being uttered constantly in the final years of Dubya's administration.  Folks were wrong then and will be this time.  Hell we're at 150k dead and a cratered economy and Trump still has an approval rating of 41%.


Memories fade with time. Hard won lessons learned fade from our priorities over time. But we should all make an effort to never forget some of the biggest and most important lessons the Trump admin has illustrated crystal clearly for us all.

- Every accusation from "Conservatives" is always secretly actually a confession. Every. Goddamned. Time.
- "Conservative" politicians will, nearly to the very last person, eagerly assist any aspiring despots when they try and dismantle American rule of law from within - even when aided by our external enemies
- "Conservatives" do not care about anything other than having power over others, and without batting an eyelash will violate any of the principles even us outsiders think they hold, and last but not least (and related to what you just said)....
- A material percentage (something like 30%-40%) of our fellow Americans are either utter garbage and LIKE the death and chaos or are very gullible and stupid - and they vote reliably. If saner folks don't vote in large numbers this year, and every other voting year, our country doesn't have a very bright future ahead at all
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't be so sure about this.


Don't be so sure about this.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These idiots give Wahoos a bad name.

/Class of 1996
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bamph: DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

51%.  (Rasmussen also had him at 51% yesterday.)


51%.  (Rasmussen also had him at 51% yesterday.)
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: DarwiOdrade: The silver lining is that this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

Don't be so sure about this.


I'm never "so sure" about political predictions. I'm hopeful.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: bamph: DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

I remember this refrain being uttered constantly in the final years of Dubya's administration.  Folks were wrong then and will be this time.  Hell we're at 150k dead and a cratered economy and Trump still has an approval rating of 41%.

May? Why not go back to 2016? lol


May? Why not go back to 2016? lol
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Matthew Gillikin never learned how poorly sarcasm works online.
 
gyruss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'll take "Wishful Delusions" for $1000, Alex.


I'll take "Wishful Delusions" for $1000, Alex.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: bamph: DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

I remember this refrain being uttered constantly in the final years of Dubya's administration.  Folks were wrong then and will be this time.  Hell we're at 150k dead and a cratered economy and Trump still has an approval rating of 41%.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/​t​rump-approval-ratings/


https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/​t​rump-approval-ratings/
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I read all your posts in Betty White's voice.

"Faking a ... test sore"
--Blanche?


I read all your posts in Betty White's voice.

"Faking a ... test sore"
--Blanche?
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: bamph: DarwiOdrade: this will be the final nail in the Republican Party's coffin.

I remember this refrain being uttered constantly in the final years of Dubya's administration.  Folks were wrong then and will be this time.  Hell we're at 150k dead and a cratered economy and Trump still has an approval rating of 41%.

51%.  (Rasmussen also had him at 51% yesterday.)


That's because a significant percentage of voters in the US do not understand the obligations of citizenship.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

mtgillikin: UVA student Covid testing off to a strong start. I'm not concerned at all. https://t.co/cUzA5e7ggK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: Original: Original Tweet:

What the f*ck does that mean?


[Fark user image image 300x182]


What the f*ck does that mean?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: khatores: Original: Original Tweet:
mtgillikin: UVA student Covid testing off to a strong start. I'm not concerned at all. https://t.co/cUzA5e7ggK

[Fark user image image 300x182]

That's the joke.


That's the joke.
 
cob2f
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: These idiots give Wahoos a bad name.

/Class of 1996


Yup. But we face the truth, acknowledge the mistake, and work to make it right.
/'93
 
