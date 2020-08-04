 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Kim Jon Un: "It's not that he has public toilet anxiety - it's all part of his plan to protect his feces from falling into the wrong hands"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Weird, Kim Jong-il, North Korea, South Korea, Korean language, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un, Korea, Korean War  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, and hear me out on this....

Or they don't make extra plus sized toilets in North Korea....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has worms.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His royalness needs more bean curd in his diet! Also, maybe cut down on the cheeses..."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True that.  Ancestry.com is unbelievably aggressive in harvesting DNA data.
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do his feces still cure cancer?  Gotta lock that market down.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weird item to mention in an obituary.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a gift from Donald, it's the only gold plated throne in all of Best Korea.

Kim doesn't actually like the gaudy thing, but the idea of dumping on something from Trump makes it worth using over an ordinary porcelain toilet.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The feces of Kim Jong Un is a rarer and expensive commodity than the element Rhodium.

Fun fact I totally just made up.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This being North Korea, I can only assume that's not a euphemism.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not an unreasonable fear.

https://toilet-guru.com/blog/13.php

Getting stool and urine samples of foreign leaders has been done before.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If feces are falling into hands, that's not how the toilet is supposed to work.

Maybe that's why he's shy?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I see Kim's a fan of all the classic old gags.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I seem to recall back in the day the CIA mounted an operation to collect the feces of Leonid Brezhnev by tapping into the sewer under an embassy.  They wanted to assess his health.  So being butt-shy is not without precedent.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are people selling it as designer coffee or something?
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stalin actually had a program to acquire the feces of other world leaders for analysis. Not ENTIRELY far fetched to think that other countries might still be doing the same thing, although it is unclear what sort of data they would get from it.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is said to have private toilets built into his bulletproof Mercedes.

Probably he got it from this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's concerned witches are going to steal his feces and use it to create potions of superhuman intelligence and charisma.

Cuz he's that smart and good-looking...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something has to be done about North Korea.
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US Secret Service has done this for decades, regardless of who the president is.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As many have pointed out, it's been done before.

Another point though.  Totalitarian leaders like Kim also make sure bizarre rumors about them and their regime are floating about.  It makes the populace at large unable to tell truth from fiction and prevents people from developing trust in anything but the Leader.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't this motherfarker supposed to be dead?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
what lucky bastard has the job of collecting said dookie and getting rid of it?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.

"That source was privy to the escort command tasked with guarding the dictator."

So Kim Jong-Un is using informants as toilets now?
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stalin had a habit of collecting the poo of other leaders to study them.

/True fact you didn't really want.
 
Rindred
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: "There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.

"That source was privy to the escort command tasked with guarding the dictator."

So Kim Jong-Un is using informants as toilets now?


They're called "centipedes."
 
fark account name
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: The US Secret Service has done this for decades, regardless of who the president is.


^^^^this

Of all the weird shiat to publish about KJU, this is not one of them.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't scare me! I got chunks of you...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tom Brady knows all about this.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Totalitarian leaders


Toiletarian leaders

FTFY
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you had his feces, you could extract the DNA, clone him, then replace the real Kim with his non-evil twin.
 
treesloth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bthom37: The US Secret Service has done this for decades, regardless of who the president is.


Seriously?  I wonder how they give out that assignment.  They think they'll be protecting POTUS, running down threats, lots of exotic locales, carrying the nuclear football.  Nope... you carry the poo bag, military aide has the football, and Pres doesn't visit Tahiti.
 
skipperjohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is he afraid that someone will use his feces to make a replica of him?
 
treesloth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: If you had his feces, you could extract the DNA, clone him, then replace the real Kim with his non-evil twin.


Ooh... nice.  Name him Kim Jong Dos.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn fool is just like his luv-bud trump: both don't give a shiat do they?
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think one would be better off checking his laundry basket or bed sheets
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.