 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Abandoned as an infant herself, this teen understands what it feels like to be left behind, and works to help senior dogs find the loving homes they deserve, just like she did. Please welcome her to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (cnn.com) divider line
106
    More: Woofday, Pet, Dog, Meena Kumar, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, Animal shelter, Adoption, Orphanage, cage-free dog rescue  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 05 Aug 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Senior dogs??
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Diamond is very proud of himself this morning. He helped his person last night.

See, Old86 is scared of the dark and we lost power for a while last night.  I put on emergency lighting, explained what happened, gave them Diamond, and snagged an ice pop out of the door of the freezer for Old86. Diamond spent the whole night like this, head on their knee, only leaving when he smelled us cooking steak and eggs for breakfast.  Yes good boy got steak.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
Diamond is very proud of himself this morning. He helped his person last night.

See, Old86 is scared of the dark and we lost power for a while last night.  I put on emergency lighting, explained what happened, gave them Diamond, and snagged an ice pop out of the door of the freezer for Old86. Diamond spent the whole night like this, head on their knee, only leaving when he smelled us cooking steak and eggs for breakfast.  Yes good boy got steak.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
Diamond is very proud of himself this morning. He helped his person last night.

See, Old86 is scared of the dark and we lost power for a while last night.  I put on emergency lighting, explained what happened, gave them Diamond, and snagged an ice pop out of the door of the freezer for Old86. Diamond spent the whole night like this, head on their knee, only leaving when he smelled us cooking steak and eggs for breakfast.  Yes good boy got steak.

♥♥


We saw him at the shelter, this silent senior Chihuahua mix, while looking for a good companion for Old86.  We had to battle the early stages of dementia to convince Old86 to pick the senior Chihuahua mix instead of the yappy puppy one.  Old86 is glad that we won that battle.  Diamond really was the perfect companion dog for them.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finn and Poe say Hi!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!! AAAAHHHHHH!!!

Diamond and Pig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]


So cute.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanie momz put the much-hated dinosaur costume on me!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/1090104​8​/128477996#c128477996
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
Diamond is very proud of himself this morning. He helped his person last night.

See, Old86 is scared of the dark and we lost power for a while last night.  I put on emergency lighting, explained what happened, gave them Diamond, and snagged an ice pop out of the door of the freezer for Old86. Diamond spent the whole night like this, head on their knee, only leaving when he smelled us cooking steak and eggs for breakfast.  Yes good boy got steak.


\o/
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996


I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 528x960]
Meanie momz put the much-hated dinosaur costume on me!


Sleepy Buckosaurus..
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 528x960]
Meanie momz put the much-hated dinosaur costume on me!

Sleepy Buckosaurus..


More like pouting/sulking Buckosaurus. :D He didn't mind the various jackets/coats that DIL bought or made him, but he hated that dinosaur costume for some reason.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Non Sequitur Man: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 528x960]
Meanie momz put the much-hated dinosaur costume on me!

Sleepy Buckosaurus..

More like pouting/sulking Buckosaurus. :D He didn't mind the various jackets/coats that DIL bought or made him, but he hated that dinosaur costume for some reason.


Perhaps he watched an episode of Barney? The other purple dinosaur. :)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Heard that story on NPR this morning, Vi approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku the Sea Puppy 🥰
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Sorry I didn't pop in earlier with an update on DLC. (Not feline well)..He did send me an email this morning, and I got a phone call at 5:30 this morning from the police in his area, telling me that he had checked in and was fine. I hope he isn't mad at me for calling in for a welfare check. But I had a worried, and I was scared something bad had happened to him..

Honestly sometimes I think we need a Caturday/Woofday central email, so that if something dire happens we can rally the forces more effectively.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Just got back from a walk

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bob (cat), Wraggs (dog) in 2007

They moved from Nebraska to Florida in 2003.  They were my parents pets that I adopted when the parental units moved to an assisted living facility.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sammy girl being A princess on her two dog mattresses
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x666]
Sammy girl being A princess on her two dog mattresses


I look at that photo and I hear Jimmy Durante's voice. "Ah cha cha cha!"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x666]
Sammy girl being A princess on her two dog mattresses

I look at that photo and I hear Jimmy Durante's voice. "Ah cha cha cha!"


snicker
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Mayhem was kitting at a big bite and ended up in a cone of shame while it is being treated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Moxie just being cute
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mischief and Mayhem relaxing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: Mayhem was kitting at a big bite and ended up in a cone of shame while it is being treated.
[Fark user image 850x637]Moxie just being cute
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Mischief and Mayhem relaxing.
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dang such beautiful babies! Sorry about the cone of shame Mayhem, can't chew on yourself not good
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: Mayhem was kitting Lickingat a big Bugbite and ended up in a cone of shame while it is being treated.
[Fark user image 850x637]Moxie just being cute
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Mischief and Mayhem relaxing.
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Dang such beautiful babies! Sorry about the cone of shame Mayhem, can't chew on yourself not good

FTFM, and Thanks!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)


Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: Mayhem was kitting Lickingat a big Bugbite and ended up in a cone of shame while it is being treated.
[Fark user image 850x637]Moxie just being cute
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Mischief and Mayhem relaxing.
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Dang such beautiful babies! Sorry about the cone of shame Mayhem, can't chew on yourself not good
FTFM, and Thanks!


cool
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...


I was up waay past my bedtime last night, trying to get ahold of him..like my son said, "It was the posts preceeding his disappearance that made the difference". When the call came in from the police I had only been asleep 4 hrs..
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...


Oooff... I got an hour and a half of sleep before the flash floods warning, an hour and a half after the power came back, and then three hours after hubby went to work.  Not too much damage in the neighborhood.  This guy didn't even lose his mask

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Different angle of that statue from the Sasha picture upthread
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tigerose: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

I was up waay past my bedtime last night, trying to get ahold of him..like my son said, "It was the posts preceeding his disappearance that made the difference". When the call came in from the police I had only been asleep 4 hrs..


Exactly!!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tigerose: Sorry I didn't pop in earlier with an update on DLC. (Not feline well)..He did send me an email this morning, and I got a phone call at 5:30 this morning from the police in his area, telling me that he had checked in and was fine. I hope he isn't mad at me for calling in for a welfare check. But I had a worried, and I was scared something bad had happened to him..

Honestly sometimes I think we need a Caturday/Woofday central email, so that if something dire happens we can rally the forces more effectively.


AGREED. Really could have used that last night - we seem to bond pretty closely here in these threads and it's a kind of torture to have that gap in between Cat and Wetnose. I didn't know where/how to make suggestions, so I tried just sending a Farkback asking whether we might be able to get a link to Wetnoseday at the end of the Cat threads, but I'm not even sure that was the right way to go about it. Hope I didn't do anything wrong, there.

Maybe we could at least share a few names of folks who use the book o' faces or other social media (or, rather, invite those willing to do so)  - ask if they might be willing to be liaisons during times like this ('tho not many USians are up and about in the truly wee hours, so there's still that issue). I know many of us value our privacy, such as we still have, so not sure how or what to really do about it, though.

And then there are the liters, of course - how to reach them? I'm open to brainstorming some ideas on this, if you guize are.

Tigerose: hope you feel better soon, hon, and thank you for looking after DLC for us as best you could; It was a real relief to see his post!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

Oooff... I got an hour and a half of sleep before the flash floods warning, an hour and a half after the power came back, and then three hours after hubby went to work.  Not too much damage in the neighborhood.  This guy didn't even lose his mask

[Fark user image 422x750]
(Different angle of that statue from the Sasha picture upthread


Looks like you guys didn't have much damage, just a good scare. I hope you can get some solid sleep later.

Also, I hope I didn't offend with all the unsolicited advice: I in no way meant to suggest you didn't know what you should do, I just felt helpless so far away and it brought a lot of memories of caring for my Nana flooding back. Caring for those with dementia, Alzheimers, etc. is a helluva challenge during the best of times.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: tigerose: Sorry I didn't pop in earlier with an update on DLC. (Not feline well)..He did send me an email this morning, and I got a phone call at 5:30 this morning from the police in his area, telling me that he had checked in and was fine. I hope he isn't mad at me for calling in for a welfare check. But I had a worried, and I was scared something bad had happened to him..

Honestly sometimes I think we need a Caturday/Woofday central email, so that if something dire happens we can rally the forces more effectively.

AGREED. Really could have used that last night - we seem to bond pretty closely here in these threads and it's a kind of torture to have that gap in between Cat and Wetnose. I didn't know where/how to make suggestions, so I tried just sending a Farkback asking whether we might be able to get a link to Wetnoseday at the end of the Cat threads, but I'm not even sure that was the right way to go about it. Hope I didn't do anything wrong, there.

Maybe we could at least share a few names of folks who use the book o' faces or other social media (or, rather, invite those willing to do so)  - ask if they might be willing to be liaisons during times like this ('tho not many USians are up and about in the truly wee hours, so there's still that issue). I know many of us value our privacy, such as we still have, so not sure how or what to really do about it, though.

And then there are the liters, of course - how to reach them? I'm open to brainstorming some ideas on this, if you guize are.

Tigerose: hope you feel better soon, hon, and thank you for looking after DLC for us as best you could; It was a real relief to see his post!


DLC checked in before Caturday closed up, so if the liters read to the end of the thread, they'll see that he's okay.

And this note: Thanks again to CrankyAndi for my month of TF!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

Oooff... I got an hour and a half of sleep before the flash floods warning, an hour and a half after the power came back, and then three hours after hubby went to work.  Not too much damage in the neighborhood.  This guy didn't even lose his mask

[Fark user image 422x750]
(Different angle of that statue from the Sasha picture upthread

Looks like you guys didn't have much damage, just a good scare. I hope you can get some solid sleep later.

Also, I hope I didn't offend with all the unsolicited advice: I in no way meant to suggest you didn't know what you should do, I just felt helpless so far away and it brought a lot of memories of caring for my Nana flooding back. Caring for those with dementia, Alzheimers, etc. is a helluva challenge during the best of times.


No worries.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

Oooff... I got an hour and a half of sleep before the flash floods warning, an hour and a half after the power came back, and then three hours after hubby went to work.  Not too much damage in the neighborhood.  This guy didn't even lose his mask

[Fark user image 422x750]
(Different angle of that statue from the Sasha picture upthread

Looks like you guys didn't have much damage, just a good scare. I hope you can get some solid sleep later.

Also, I hope I didn't offend with all the unsolicited advice: I in no way meant to suggest you didn't know what you should do, I just felt helpless so far away and it brought a lot of memories of caring for my Nana flooding back. Caring for those with dementia, Alzheimers, etc. is a helluva challenge during the best of times.

No worries.


Thank you, hon. That honestly makes me feel better. I wish I'd had someone to talk to when I was doing my stint as caregiver, but even my lovely siblings weren't there for us. It sucked. I just didn't want you to feel alone through all that.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

Oooff... I got an hour and a half of sleep before the flash floods warning, an hour and a half after the power came back, and then three hours after hubby went to work.  Not too much damage in the neighborhood.  This guy didn't even lose his mask

[Fark user image 422x750]
(Different angle of that statue from the Sasha picture upthread

Looks like you guys didn't have much damage, just a good scare. I hope you can get some solid sleep later.

Also, I hope I didn't offend with all the unsolicited advice: I in no way meant to suggest you didn't know what you should do, I just felt helpless so far away and it brought a lot of memories of caring for my Nana flooding back. Caring for those with dementia, Alzheimers, etc. is a helluva challenge during the best of times.

No worries.

Thank you, hon. That honestly makes me feel better. I wish I'd had someone to talk to when I was doing my stint as caregiver, but even my lovely siblings weren't there for us. It sucked. I just didn't want you to feel alone through all that.


My entire family can't understand why we're taking care of Old86 at home instead of just tossing them in a nursing home.... Well gee, stepmom, that's what you want me to do with you?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

tigerose: Sorry I didn't pop in earlier with an update on DLC. (Not feline well)..He did send me an email this morning, and I got a phone call at 5:30 this morning from the police in his area, telling me that he had checked in and was fine. I hope he isn't mad at me for calling in for a welfare check. But I had a worried, and I was scared something bad had happened to him..

Honestly sometimes I think we need a Caturday/Woofday central email, so that if something dire happens we can rally the forces more effectively.


I'm sure he understood that his Caturday family was concerned about him after those alarming posts in the thread, followed by unsuccessful efforts from some regulars who were trying to get in touch with him to make certain he was okay.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...


My understanding per FB Caturday is that it was an issue with his phone, so not really his fault.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 430x539]


Update that to "cat" and you have our house.

Last night, Agi was on Keith's chair at the table. She yarfed, and Major Mess came running up, to see what was going on... and Agi yarfed on Major's head, too. Major freaked, and bolted around, trying to get it off.

/I laughed for a long time.
//didn't even mind cleaning the yarf up.
///gattos be trippin'
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

I was up waay past my bedtime last night, trying to get ahold of him..like my son said, "It was the posts preceeding his disappearance that made the difference". When the call came in from the police I had only been asleep 4 hrs..


All of us truly appreciate you trying to get ahold of DLC.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: tigerose: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

I was up waay past my bedtime last night, trying to get ahold of him..like my son said, "It was the posts preceeding his disappearance that made the difference". When the call came in from the police I had only been asleep 4 hrs..

All of us truly appreciate you trying to get ahold of DLC.


Thanks Bathia..I'd do it again in a heart beat if someone else was in trouble. Although I do predict an early bedtime tonight!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofday friends! Just in case anyone from the Caturday thread was wondering about Diocletian's Last Cabbage, he checked in this morning. :-)

https://www.fark.com/comments/10901048​/128477996#c128477996

I've been following this since yesterday over on FB's Caturday group and saw the update there not long ago this morning. Glad he's okay, but thank you for sharing the link since I know not all Caturdayers are on FB. :)

Ditto that - I'm one who does not/will not do FB, so I spent most of my night hopping between Caturday and the storm thread until I just conked out - still waking up over here after 2pm and sore as hell from not moving a muscle the whole time I was asleep (or comatose, same diff to me atm).

So glad to see DLC is okay - when do we get together (properly masked and distanced, oc) to beat him senseless for scaring the ever loving crap out of us?  I thought we could use those pool noodle things - then we can stay socially distanced while thumping him upside his noggin 😇

Need moar caf-fiend and to CUOTT...

My understanding per FB Caturday is that it was an issue with his phone, so not really his fault.


I know - I'm just teasing, not actually mad at him. I just hope he can get some help with the neighbors from hell soon.

We have renters mixed in with homeowners where I live and some of the renters near us have been pretty awful, so I can commiserate. It sucks, especially if they're druggies, dealers, or obnoxious drunks. We had a methhead living right behind us for several months and the nutter used to vandalize the crap outta everyone's property - even tried breaking in one night. It can get very scary sometimes, so I understand the reason for that last post he made. Just very relieved he's okay.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.