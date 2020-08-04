 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Coronavirus clusters in cloisters; despite their fine habits perhaps none have fared worse than nuns   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Nun, Sister Mary Regine Collins, Monastery, School Sisters of St. Francis, 1918 flu pandemic, Influenza, Family, Lady of Angels convent  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 5:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... perhaps none nun have fared worse than nuns.

Almost perfect, subby.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How do you get a nun pregnant?
Dress her up like an alter boy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
what are they doing in there???
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey baby are you a Diablo 2 fan? Cause I wanna make your inner cloister moister.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife's aunt is a nun.  She taught school in Colorado for 50 years before "retiring" back to the convent in Kansas.

Nuns come into contact with a lot of people, closed orders excepted and there arent a lot of young nuns out there.  It doesn't surprise me that they are getting hit hard.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rent Party: there arent a lot of young nuns out there.


There are in the videos I watch.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rent Party: My wife's aunt is a nun.  She taught school in Colorado for 50 years before "retiring" back to the convent in Kansas.

Nuns come into contact with a lot of people, closed orders excepted and there arent a lot of young nuns out there.  It doesn't surprise me that they are getting hit hard.


THIS

Many of the nuns in my local diocese work with education, outreach for the disadvantaged, and help those trying to escape domestic violence. Considering the number of sisters that are elderly and putting themselves at risk in their work it doesn't surprise me that they are getting hit hard with the virus.

This isn't new. Sisters and the clergy were hit hard during the Spanish Flu pandemic as well.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's really pretty sad. Nuns on the whole have a lot fewer flaws than other people in religious life and tend to stand up for the downtrodden, sick, and poor better.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's the soap?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: That's really pretty sad. Nuns on the whole have a lot fewer flaws than other people in religious life and tend to stand up for the downtrodden, sick, and poor better.


They do a great job of keeping their mouths shut about the child rape going on in the church too.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.