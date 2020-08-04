 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Wow, that fire in Beirut looks pretty bad- WHAT THE HELL   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jeebus
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What would produce a red cloud like that?
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Normally, I'd say I hope everybody's okay, but there's a 0 percent chance of that, so I will say I hope as many people as possible are okay. That's scary.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Big badaboom. Looks like a chemical plant exploded given the color of the smoke. I expect some exciting use of phosphorus or nitric acid.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My brother-in-law had his window blown out by the explosion. Hoping it's not a bomb 😨
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: That'll buff right out.


I think it's going to leave a mark.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The colors.
 
bav
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Red sky in morning, sailor take warning.....in this case, to find a different port of harbor.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
mikemonaco.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ruh Roh
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've never seen a red cloud from an explosion. WTF?
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That red smoke is worrisome
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reagan last seen cutting and running.
 
Balder333
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That fallout is farking scary, a lot of people are going to have a bad week.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see the new Taco Bell in Beirut opened to a blowout success.
 
LionHound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So does Beirut have a new pope or not?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy hell.
 
The Negro Community [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: My brother-in-law had his window blown out by the explosion. Hoping it's not a bomb 😨


I'm not by any means a bomb expert, but that seems really big for a bomb.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What would produce a red cloud like that?


Toxic chemicals most likely.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another angle:

Link
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What would produce a red cloud like that?


Paprika
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat indeed. That had to be some sort of chemical explosion? Unless a ketchup factory exploded?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing suspicious about that explosion at all except...

everything
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Big badaboom. Looks like a chemical plant exploded given the color of the smoke. I expect some exciting use of phosphorus or nitric acid.


Either that or some sort of munitions storage or production facility.  I don't think a gas line would have done that.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What would produce a red cloud like that?


The cedars of Lebanon?
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What would produce a red cloud like that?


It looks a lot like nitrogen dioxide. I'm guessing whatever exploded was probably meant to explode at some point, just not where/when it did
 
booger42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy shiatballs.   Hugh Jass explosion
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prototype for this?
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Six seconds, about a mile and a half away?
 
tobcc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Defiantly not the Israelis, nope, not them, nope
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Another angle:

Link


And another:

Link
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Another angle:

Link


Holy sh*t. That looked like a mini nuke.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
that looks nuclear
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well... That was certainly an explosion.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Negro Community: Norquist Vagprobe: My brother-in-law had his window blown out by the explosion. Hoping it's not a bomb 😨

I'm not by any means a bomb expert, but that seems really big for a bomb.


Yeah, I said that before watching the video. Definitely an accident or, at worst, some sort of sabotage.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Operation Dinner Out is a GO!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

powhound: Holy shiat indeed. That had to be some sort of chemical explosion? Unless a ketchup factory exploded?


Meth lab.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
0_o
 
Orallo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Dusk-You-n-Me: Another angle:

Link

And another:

Link


Ew Ian Miles Cheong
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Felafel test marketing wasn't quite the success they were hoping for.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably a "Fight Club" style fake your own apartment explosion scenario that got away from somebody.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: that looks nuclear


Nukes dont blow up with red smoke

Looks like it was something that exploded from inside a building
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: My brother-in-law had his window blown out by the explosion. Hoping it's not a bomb 😨


Hope he's safe, along with all the people in the area.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Another angle:

Link


That white building directly in front of the explosion looks like it got vaporized. Jesus H. Christ
 
