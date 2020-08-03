 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   California wildfire renamed "Apple iFire" after threats from corporate lawyers   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials reported Tuesday that investigators determined that the fires were caused by a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system as it was driving down Oak Glen Road, sparking a number of small fires Friday at about 4:55 p.m.

That's a polite way of saying the fire was started by a Trumper in a pickup rolling coal.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it started by an overheated phone ?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will cost three times more to put out but at least will do less damage than other fires that happened years ago.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim Apple wanted for questioning.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, I enjoyed this, submitter.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a lawsuit if the next one isn't called the Kindle Fire.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It will cost three times more to put out but at least will do less damage than other fires that happened years ago.


Was it started by a couple of nerds in their garage?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

moto-geek: abhorrent1: It will cost three times more to put out but at least will do less damage than other fires that happened years ago.

Was it started by a couple of nerds in their garage?


did you even bother to read the first few paragraphs?

"The area that is burning right now hasn't burned in over 200 years," Banning resident Michael Karr told CBSLA Sunday night. "And it's filled with a lot of dry brush. This is the worst I've ever seen it up here."
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This fire never would've gotten so large if Apple had allowed outside connections (like fire hydrants) in that neighborhood.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Props to Farker. You made look.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: moto-geek: abhorrent1: It will cost three times more to put out but at least will do less damage than other fires that happened years ago.

Was it started by a couple of nerds in their garage?

did you even bother to read the first few paragraphs?

"The area that is burning right now hasn't burned in over 200 years," Banning resident Michael Karr told CBSLA Sunday night. "And it's filled with a lot of dry brush. This is the worst I've ever seen it up here."


whoosh.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Officials reported Tuesday that investigators determined that the fires were caused by a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system as it was driving down Oak Glen Road, sparking a number of small fires Friday at about 4:55 p.m.

That's a polite way of saying the fire was started by a Trumper in a pickup rolling coal.


How do they know this? Is there video?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
hey Apple stock has jumped $54/share since the split announcement they can afford the lawyers
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Officials reported Tuesday that investigators determined that the fires were caused by a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system as it was driving down Oak Glen Road, sparking a number of small fires Friday at about 4:55 p.m.

That's a polite way of saying the fire was started by a Trumper in a pickup rolling coal.


If true there should be criminal charges brought up against him and then send him the bill for fighting the blaze.
 
