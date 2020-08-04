 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Blood plasma for the coronavirus blood God, it might just be the COVID-19 treatment we need   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet! FTFA:" Now, we're also the world's leading supplier of coronavirus cases, with around 60,000 a day. " AMURKA FY! number one!1!111
/Sorry just wanted to revel in the exceptionalism so many of my compatriots seem to enjoy!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Not mixed together.
 
hamsack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was there a story there? All I saw was a 3 sentence paragraph that ended with "probably"
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
with the way 2020 is going I bet ice will take this as a cue to turn their concentration camps into blood farms.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Convalescent plasma therapy was the winner of the very first Nobel Prize for Medicine, and was very valuable for the first half of the 20th century.

I don't think FDR went on the radio to say "Give me your blood!" though. Trump may need to work on his approach.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What better reason to turn all public schools into a giant incubator, where the survivor cows can be part of the plasma harvest for those enterprising Republicans.

They will dub it -- Corona Lemonade.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, it's pronounced plaus-ma"
Fark user imageView Full Size


President Donald Trump calls for blood plasma donations for Covid-19 treatments
Youtube buJgjiVQjjg
 
mufhugger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Xibalba approves
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"MIGHT"
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]
Not mixed together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hamsack: Was there a story there? All I saw was a 3 sentence paragraph that ended with "probably"


It's an opinion piece. It starts with crediting Trump with the idea and IMO it's all downhill from there.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Elric approves of this headline.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

40 degree day: hamsack: Was there a story there? All I saw was a 3 sentence paragraph that ended with "probably"

It's an opinion piece. It starts with crediting Trump with the idea and IMO it's all downhill from there.


Oh, and treating opinions as fact is a good part of what got us into this mess.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does this mean we may all get a little bit of Tom Hanks inside us?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
