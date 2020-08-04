 Skip to content
(ABC News)   When approaching a stolen car, police are trained to draw their guns, tell occupants to lie on the ground, and handcuff 12-year-old girls, but are apparently not trained to tell the difference between a 'car' and a 'motorcycle'   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black? (click)

OF COURSE, AS ACAB.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have this one?

Or all they all blending together.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.

Its hard to imagine because that would never happen. Cops are socialized to think of blacks, even black kids, as super predators who are capable of superhuman feats of strength even when seemingly incapacitated.  That's how this happens. That's how Tamir Rice happens.

You may see a little six year old girl afraid, crying and not comprehending what is happening to her. The cop sees a demon about to shed its skin and break his neck if he drops his guard for an instant.

How do we change that? I have no idea.  But it needs to change.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Happens a lot in that area.
 
PhilGed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shocking story, but this happened on Fark 150 comments ago - https://www.fark.com/comments/1090509​0​/Actual-lede-Police-detained-handcuffe​d-a-Black-mother-four-children-after-m​istaking-their-SUV-for-a-stolen-motorc​ycle-from-another-state
 
sandbar67
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aurora PD? Ah its just a clever ploy to distract us from the fact that they murdered Elijah McClain. This is one of the most racist, corrupt and incompetent police departments in the country.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They couldn't possibly know in advance that licence plate numbers from other states screw up their stolen vehicle checks.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's because they were looking for a reason to pull over an SUV with black occupants in a very white suburb.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.



Sure I can.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh wait.  That's just a movie.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somewhere, between the point that the plate reader alerted and the time the kids were cuffed and on the ground, there was the opportunity to say "You know, maybe we should double check this thing...".

I'd suggest that time was prior to drawing guns on a mom and kids in a minivan, but what do I know?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair to the cops, they were hat-less.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: Somewhere, between the point that the plate reader alerted and the time the kids were cuffed and on the ground, there was the opportunity to say "You know, maybe we should double check this thing...".

I'd suggest that time was prior to drawing guns on a mom and kids in a minivan, but what do I know?


More than a dozen officers of the Aurora PD combined apparent.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eKonk: Somewhere, between the point that the plate reader alerted and the time the kids were cuffed and on the ground, there was the opportunity to say "You know, maybe we should double check this thing...".

I'd suggest that time was prior to drawing guns on a mom and kids in a minivan, but what do I know?


Obviously you're not a cop, or you'd recognize that the Thin Blue Line is all that stands between civilization and twelve-year-old girls.

/Won't someone think of the children cops
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whole lotta black women driving SUVs getting pulled over and cuffed for mistaken stolen vehicles lately. See DC story this weekend. And children being cuffed? Why?

Could it be - the cruelty?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aurora PD just can't keep from making things worse in their community.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Happens a lot in that area.


Yeah. Things do happen in "areas" don't they?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Didn't we just have this one?

Or all they all blending together.


it'll get greened twice again between now and tomorrow.

not sure why they bother having a submission queue when half of the links are modmin instagreens.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://imgflip.com/i/4aegv4
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Normally, we'd rag on this for being a FarkDupe.

But the way things are going, CopDupe is entirely believable. Indeed, common.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: gilgigamesh: Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.


Sure I can.

[Fark user image 850x479]


Oh wait.  That's just a movie.


Is that picture tilted sideways? It doesn't look like those women are lying face down on the ground. I mean, thanks for a window into your spank bank, bud, but that's really not nearly the same. Maybe you just didn't want to post the actual pics of children you have.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fsbilly: SirEattonHogg: gilgigamesh: Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.


Sure I can.

[Fark user image 850x479]


Oh wait.  That's just a movie.

Is that picture tilted sideways? It doesn't look like those women are lying face down on the ground. I mean, thanks for a window into your spank bank, bud, but that's really not nearly the same. Maybe you just didn't want to post the actual pics of children you have.


Okay... weird... I take it back.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

litespeed74: To be fair to the cops, they were hat-less.


I repeat, hat-less. 🐷👮♂
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pete leaves. Who's left?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.


https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati​o​nal/no-charges-8-lapd-shot-innocents-m​anhunt-article-1.2511683

It happens.  Cops victimize and brutalize every one.  I guess you drank the BLM kool aid and figure everything is just perfect for white folk.
 
B0redd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fsbilly: SirEattonHogg: gilgigamesh: Imagine this happening to a white family, where little white girls are cuffed and forced to lie face down on the pavement like they are known felons in reach of a handgun.


Sure I can.

[Fark user image 850x479]


Oh wait.  That's just a movie.

Is that picture tilted sideways? It doesn't look like those women are lying face down on the ground. I mean, thanks for a window into your spank bank, bud, but that's really not nearly the same. Maybe you just didn't want to post the actual pics of children you have.


wow that escalated quickly
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
