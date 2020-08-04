 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Danish prince discharged from hospital after brain surgery, will remain sixth in line to become the King of Danishes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the cheese Danishes.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you forgot about . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they filled his head with cheese. None of that strawberry or cherry garbage.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: I like the cheese Danishes.


Damnit!

Now I want some danish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yorick was unavailable for comment.  Claudius in quarantine at present.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they letting Danish princes perform brain surgery?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Subby, you forgot about . . .

[Fark user image image 729x486]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This physic but prolongs his sickly days.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegal Danish Super Snacks [HD] UNCUT
Youtube FUsF8weJJWs
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the Comte de Crullers?

The Earl of Eclairs?

The Marquis of Muffins?

Is the Duke of Donuts ok?

uh...

How about the Sheik of Scones?

The Tzar of Toast?

The Kaiser of Croissants?

And any other Noble Breakfast Baked goods I may have neglected.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in a near vegetative state he would probably do a better job of running the country than the over cooked yam we have in the WH.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mallorn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Ich bin ein Berliner!"

Or in this case, "I am a Danish!"
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Yorick was unavailable for comment.  Claudius in quarantine at present.
[Fark user image image 425x282]


What about Rosencrantz and Guildernstern?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guy on the right. And yes, that is an officially commissioned portrait of the royal family.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know the perfect gift for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I know the perfect gift for him.

[Fark user image 850x850]


A first aid kit? How thoughtful!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: The guy on the right. And yes, that is an officially commissioned portrait of the royal family.

[Fark user image 850x838]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
