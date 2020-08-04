 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Morgan Freeman voices new ad to help save endangered restaurants, in move that hopes to save American jobs and preserve the ability for all people to get titty sprinkles on demand   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Foodservice, Restaurant, United States Congress, Morgan Freeman, Food, Independent Restaurant Coalition, United States House of Representatives, Million  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 8:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll save you a click - The video in the article isn't the one with the voice in it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Oh, Andy Arby's"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: I'll save you a click - The video in the article isn't the one with the voice in it.


Couldn't be bothered to scroll?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nope. I've worked in the industry. They see safety as a
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nope. I've worked in the industry. They see safety as a


Necessary evil they would rather not have to deal with
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Nope. I've worked in the industry. They see safety as a

Necessary evil they would rather not have to deal with


Thank you for saving us the antici
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Morgan Freeman. Titty sprinkles.
Youtube CCehxwcYK0Y
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guess he isnt cancelled anymore.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd really like to go to a nice restaurant.  It's been too damn long.  But I'm not going to be part of the problem and go sit in a restaurant until this damn pandemic is under control.
 
clownass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those workers won't be able to make below minimum wage any more.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
titty sprinkles


mmm now i have a woody
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: waxbeans: waxbeans: Nope. I've worked in the industry. They see safety as a

Necessary evil they would rather not have to deal with

Thank you for saving us the antici


pation
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Image search for titty sprinkles is pretty good is you have the filter turned off.

/Obviously NSFW
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just let them go out of business; new restaurants will open when demand returns.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We will be dealing with COVID for decades, when will the temporary financial lifelines come to an end?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Image search for titty sprinkles is pretty good is you have the filter turned off.

/Obviously NSFW


Okay. That was odd.
I got vape juice. Weed. Morgan Freeman. And boobs covered in sprinkles.
WTF?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fireproof: Image search for titty sprinkles is pretty good is you have the filter turned off.

/Obviously NSFW

Okay. That was odd.
I got vape juice. Weed. Morgan Freeman. And boobs covered in sprinkles.
WTF?


You got boobs covered in sprinkles and yet you are still complaining.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.