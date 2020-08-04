 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Anti maskers have been around 100 years. In 1918 a health official shot one on the street   (tampabay.com) divider line
33
    More: Vintage, Tampa, Florida, St. Petersburg Times, Tampa's mayor, Tampa Tribune, mask ordinance, Tampa Times, Influenza, anti-mask protesters  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiots have been around forever, but only recently can they tap into a worldwide community of idiots, and only very recently have they controlled the White House.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, wearing a mask could save your life.   I'd like to read more stories like this.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, that man shot for not wearing a mask was named Lloyd George.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpers: "MAGA!"

TFA: "America used to shoot people who refused to wear a mask."

Trumpers: "Wait..."
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with flu.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The League drew several thousand people to one anti-mask meeting at a roller rink, according to January 1919 records of the city's board of supervisors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back then we had Eugenics as well. We could literally label them as degenerates and castrate them
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor Wears 6 Face Masks to Prove They Do Not Lower Oxygen Levels
Youtube t11ZqCsdR8s
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never appease conservative trash.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaddiel: Shooting people who won't wear masks does sound tempting.


I'm ok with this.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will divide my response into a comment and a question:

1. YES!!!
2.  What does it take to become a "health official"?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Back then we had Eugenics as well. We could literally label them as degenerates and castrate them


We also had unregistered civilian machine gun ownership, and *GOBS* of war trophies from "Over There".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Idiots have been around forever, but only recently can they tap into a worldwide community of idiots, and only very recently have they controlled the White House.


30 Rock noted the emerging trend of idiots mobilized by social media years ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEGALIZE IT NOW!
LEGALIZE IT NOW!
LEGALIZE IT NOW!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😷
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgeon General of the US Navy in a 1919 report:

"No evidence was presented which would justify compelling persons at large to wear masks during an epidemic. The mask is designed only to afford protection against a direct spray from the mouth of the carrier of pathogenic microorganisms ... Masks of improper design, made of wide-mesh gauze, which rest against the mouth and nose, become wet with saliva, soiled with the fingers, and are changed infrequently, may lead to infection rather than prevent it, especially when worn by persons who have not even a rudimentary knowledge of the modes of transmission of the causative agents of communicable diseases."
"Epidemiological and Statistical Data, US Navy, 1918," Reprinted from the Annual Report of the Surgeon General, US Navy, (Washington, DC: Government Printing Office, 1919)
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I will divide my response into a comment and a question:

2.  What does it take to become a "health official"?


Usually an MD, as well as a masters from a medical school in a field closely related to public health or epidemiology.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like an improvement. Not the shooting, but actual enforcement taking place. Though I'm sure there were just as many pockets of IDGAF where like 20% even bothered covering their faces as there are today. It's always the dramatic scenes that get recorded, the protests, the violence, the arrests and fines, not the ones where nobody cares enough.
 
Xetal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't see anything wrong with anti-maskers getting shot.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Shooting people who won't wear masks does sound tempting.


It sure does. But unfortunately we can't.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Surgeon General of the US Navy in a 1919 report:

"No evidence was presented which would justify compelling persons at large to wear masks during an epidemic. The mask is designed only to afford protection against a direct spray from the mouth of the carrier of pathogenic microorganisms ... Masks of improper design, made of wide-mesh gauze, which rest against the mouth and nose, become wet with saliva, soiled with the fingers, and are changed infrequently, may lead to infection rather than prevent it, especially when worn by persons who have not even a rudimentary knowledge of the modes of transmission of the causative agents of communicable diseases."
"Epidemiological and Statistical Data, US Navy, 1918," Reprinted from the Annual Report of the Surgeon General, US Navy, (Washington, DC: Government Printing Office, 1919)


Do you still take the advice of medical people from 100 years ago over the medical professionals of today for everything
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
--We should start calling these idiots " Grubermans ".  If you're this far into the coronavirus situation and you are still willing to be obstinate and fight about wearing a mask THAT PROTECTS OTHER PEOPLE FROM YOU, all you deserve is a

Universal Kempo Karate - "2013 Boot to the Head"
Youtube NIRyqxz3Cco
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A 62-year-old health inspector dragged the man to a drug store and insisted he buy a mask to wear, but when the blacksmith began pummeling him with a sack of silver dollars the inspector drew his revolver and fired. The maskless man and two others were hit. All survived"

Never bring a sack of silver dollars to a gunfight.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gaddiel: Shooting people who won't wear masks does sound tempting.

It sure does. But unfortunately we can't.


I mean, you can. There will just be a bevy of predictable consequences that follow. Pretty much the same reason we don't go indiscriminately shooting people for other reasons, like people who take calls on speaker phone in the middle of the store.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... it is crazy to me that stories about the flu pandemic 100 years ago sound virtually identical to stories about today.

All the technological, scientific and medical advancements and we as a society responded in almost the same way.
 
kore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When firefighters are putting out field fires it is necessary for them to take shovels to the heads of various animals to prevent the spread of the fire. I rabbit hopping around with it's fur on fire can ignite areas outside of the fire line.

It's not cruel, it's necessary.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What really suffer from these cease fires is bullets.  They only want to fly free and bury themselves into anyone they can to give them a warm hug from the inside out.  A chambered bullet is a lonely bullet, but also remember to spray and pray responsibly.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Do you still take the advice of medical people from 100 years ago over the medical professionals of today for everything


Well it was also part of the CDCs guidelines about 2 years ago
 
brizzle365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: kdawg7736: Gaddiel: Shooting people who won't wear masks does sound tempting.

It sure does. But unfortunately we can't.

I mean, you can. There will just be a bevy of predictable consequences that follow. Pretty much the same reason we don't go indiscriminately shooting people for other reasons, like people who take calls on speaker phone in the middle of the store.


I take more issue with people who take calls, on the toilet, on speaker phone.

Every bit of that is wrong.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: TDWCom29: Do you still take the advice of medical people from 100 years ago over the medical professionals of today for everything

Well it was also part of the CDCs guidelines about 2 years ago


Do you still take the medical advice of professionals from 2 years ago over today?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What, nobody else noticed Ben Garrison's very first "comic" in the article
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nullav: That sounds like an improvement. Not the shooting, but actual enforcement taking place. Though I'm sure there were just as many pockets of IDGAF where like 20% even bothered covering their faces as there are today. It's always the dramatic scenes that get recorded, the protests, the violence, the arrests and fines, not the ones where nobody cares enough.


Narcotics work like that too
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.