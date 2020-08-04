 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   China will not accept 'theft' of TikTok, state media says, angrily stating that theft of technology is their bailiwick   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
well not really theft of tiktok so much as blackmail for tiktok.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
nemisonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
China - Land of the Fakes : The Chinese are very good at this sort of thing...
Youtube K0bNf-jcVU0

"It's not a BMW X5. The Chinese Courts said so."
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think an actual competent president who was worried about it being possibly used as a tool of the Chinese government would have kept their yapper shut and maybe used back channels to encourage one of the rich US tech companies to buy it out.

Instead we have this farce... Even IF you suppose TikTok is not secure or is an espionage risk or whatever it is that Trump imagines in his fantasies, well, making a lot of noise about it is a sure way to make a radioactive issue out of it.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL I forgot about the "Hong"-da motorcycle company... it gets better when they make Viruses folks!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's what Xi said!
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Haha
Don is going to get us into a land war in Asia so he can get a kick back on a business scam.

He's just like Abraham Lincoln...
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is almost as if Trump has accepted that he is going to lose the election in November and is now on a campaign to f*ck up this country and its foreign relations has much as possible, as a "f*ck you!" to those Americans whom he sees as his enemies (those who did not vote for him).
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As opposed to the grab and smash they did to all of the schoolteachers during their revolution.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As the joke goes, don't steal valuable tech IP, the Chinese government hates competition.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Given that TikTok's privacy practices are only marginally worse than those of Facebook et el, the rantings of the Very Serious National Security elite against TikTok are nothing more than a very transparent attempt to protect the security of Zuckerberg's net worth rather than to protect Americans against surveillance.

See also: the US vendetta against Huawei.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's blatant hypocrisy on the part of the USA.  Facebook and all other American app developers harvest data to sell to corporations, and yet Americans biatch and moan and cry because TikTok commits the cardinal crime of giving the same data away for free?
 
