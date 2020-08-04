 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office, prompting condemnation for attacking the freedom of the press as well as confusion as people try to figure out if a Malaysian is more or less than a Brazilian   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Brazilian is higher than a Malaysian

But then, each person can make their own minds up. They are both priceless!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

One of them looks like Oprah Winfrey to me, so I'll choose the other.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump orders raid on NYT, MSNBC, CNN in 5...4...3...
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Seek professional help. You need it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Found Stedman's alt.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet Al is really pissed.  I hear they broke his coffee mug.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not much bra on that Bra-zillion.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better than a Friar Tuck.
 
