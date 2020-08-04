 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   How many Nazis does it take to hang a "Hitler Was Right" banner over an overpass? According to the arrest report, it wasn't 14 or 88   (12news.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office says they are not pursuing the matter as a hate crime. The office forwarded the case to the Town of Queen Creek for possible zoning violations.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
About invading Russian in winter or blowing his brains out?
 
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This doesn't surprise me. That area of the valley is filled with Trump supporting rednecks that love their "heritage" and sport their confederate flags alongside their shotguns on their lifted pick up trucks tearing through the desert. They love to complain about Mexicans taking away all the jobs they are good at as they sit at home collecting social security for disability because they injured themselves being dumbasses on ATVs through the dunes. And HEAVEN FORBID they need to wear a mask in public.

/End rant
 
geggy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speaking of 88...

60 YEARS OF DONALD TRUMP PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING COMPILATION
Youtube cJ_fUSA9lUo
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many are cops?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The men range in age from 27 to 38 years old. Three are from Arizona and one is from Oklahoma, according to public records.

The smart thing to do would be to hang these motherfarkers from the same bridge.  Might cut down on the BS.  It's known as a "deterrent".
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back in my twenties a buddy of mine worked at a screen printing place and we made a bunch of "HITLER WAS RIGHT" bumper stickers that we would place on cars taking up two spaces, people in handicap spots with no permit, etc.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
angryyoungandpoor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hitler was right"

About killing Hitler. All the other stuff, not so much.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glenford: [angryyoungandpoor.com image 477x615]


SO MUCH FOR THE TOLERANT LEFT /S
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: The sheriff's office says they are not pursuing the matter as a hate crime. The office forwarded the case to the Town of Queen Creek for possible zoning violations.


The Pinal County Sheriff is pretty much a supporter, from what I've seen.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only thing Hitler was right about was surrendering when he did (and subsequently offing himself). Had Germany stayed in the War much longer they would have been the first to get nuked.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a minority group themselves you would think they would see how unwise it was to advocate for the position of just literally killing everyone not conforming. I suspect when it really comes down to it they would argue what they're advocating is unjust, unfair, and "you can't just do this to us without a trial". Kinda funny when you think about it, they're in favor of their own eradication and don't even realize it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: The sheriff's office says they are not pursuing the matter as a hate crime. The office forwarded the case to the Town of Queen Creek for possible zoning violations.


Zoning board? That's much worse than any criminal trial.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: spongeboob: The sheriff's office says they are not pursuing the matter as a hate crime. The office forwarded the case to the Town of Queen Creek for possible zoning violations.

Zoning board? That's much worse than any criminal trial.


Isn't the zoning board what HOA members what to be when (if) they grow up?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: About invading Russian in winter or blowing his brains out?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Let me paint you a picture, son
Potrait of a biatch after World War One
You were stirring up the fears of the German people
Telling the world that the Jews are evil
You wrote a little book, got'em fired up
Had a Beer Hall Putsch, got'em fired up
When your bunker started getting fired up
You put a gun in your mouth and fired up!
You dumb motherfarker, didn't Napoleon let you know?
When you conquer Russia, better pack some farking winter clothes!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The only thing Hitler was right about was surrendering when he did (and subsequently offing himself). Had Germany stayed in the War much longer they would have been the first to get nuked.


Wow, you're not good at history.

Hitler didn't surrender. Dönitz did.

Germany couldn't have stayed in the war longer - Berlin had fallen to the Soviets, and its troops were fragmented.

Finally, there's no way we would have nuked Germany. Where would we have nuked?  What would that have actually accomplished?

Finally, we didn't have a working atomic weapon until July 1945.

Basically, the war ending when it did helped save a good portion of the country from Soviet domination.  If it had gone on for longer, Germany would have been behind the Iron Curtain and we would have had bigger problems over the next several decades.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: About invading Russian in winter or blowing his brains out?


I'd like to think they're talking about the secret UFO base in Antarctica.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just read a book, which I know is a leap for guys like this, but, the book was called A Year in Triblenka.  About a guy forced to work there, and the terrible terrible things he was forced to do.

Guys like this should be forced to read books like this out loud, and then report why Hitler was right.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-to​b​acco_movement_in_Nazi_Germany

/too bad I couldn't find anything about bicycles or tipping
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if the people who do this type of ignorant shiat are the type of people Hitler would have been gassing and baking.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Overseeing the death of many of his countrymen and destruction of his land,  and then causing much of the eastern side of his country into very poor vassal hood as a Soviet satellite, which looted the best and neglected the rest for half a century --- what don't you get about your special leader?  The special clothes and symbols, the homo mystique -- certainly you'd do better at a Comic Con.

Here's an experiment.  Hold out a potato to your mom and ask her if she'd perform a sex act.  If she does, you're living in postWar East Germany, Adolph's utopia gift to the White Race.
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: iamskibibitz: The only thing Hitler was right about was surrendering when he did (and subsequently offing himself). Had Germany stayed in the War much longer they would have been the first to get nuked.

Wow, you're not good at history.

Hitler didn't surrender. Dönitz did.

Germany couldn't have stayed in the war longer - Berlin had fallen to the Soviets, and its troops were fragmented.

Finally, there's no way we would have nuked Germany. Where would we have nuked?  What would that have actually accomplished?

Finally, we didn't have a working atomic weapon until July 1945.

Basically, the war ending when it did helped save a good portion of the country from Soviet domination.  If it had gone on for longer, Germany would have been behind the Iron Curtain and we would have had bigger problems over the next several decades.


You're right about everything except the nuking. If Germany had somehow lasted until August 1945, they absolutely would have gotten a nuke somewhere. Of course, I have no idea how Germany manages to last that long, but if they did then they have something worth nuking.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"A few days after an aging railroad bridge collapse in Tempe, four men were arrested for trespassing on a railroad bridge in Queen Creek. The banner stated "Hitler was right" and contained a website address."

Er, why bring up the bridge collapse at all? Are they claiming that Hitler was right about railroad bridges being unsafe?
 
