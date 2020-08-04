 Skip to content
(Twitter) First day of school in middle TN, uh oh. Looks like a good day to miss the bus
    Strange, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just try to stop me motherfarkers!

/posting and driving
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not covid.  What a twist!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it was called the bus that couldn't slow down."
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good day to make like Kris Kross!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Dirty Harry not available?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not like buses are inconspicuous.  or do they paint their buses camo in tennessee?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.com
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better find it soon.  These things blend into traffic like a silver Accord.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

12349876: Not covid.  What a twist!


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amateurs!
Fark user image
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean, the parents are already sending their kids into school and putting them in serious danger. If a parent is sending their kid to school, do you really think they're worried about something different killing them?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Frankie Smith - Double Dutch Bus (Official Music Video)
Youtube fK9hK82r-AM
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

croesius: Good day to make like Kris Kross!


Fark user image
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

NC5_RSchleicher: BREAKING: Dickson Co law enforcement is looking for a stolen school bus. DO NOT allow your children to get on this bus. If you see it call 615-446-8041 https://t.co/BvDOEhfGAG


. DO NOT allow your children to get on this bus.

I mean, it could be worse:
Pedophile Disguised as a School
Youtube RScqJUWBpjs
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: I mean, the parents are already sending their kids into school and putting them in serious danger. If a parent is sending their kid to school, do you really think they're worried about something different killing them?


So far, COVID has killed about 10% as many kids as the flu did in the 2018-2019 season (about 42 vs 477).  The previous year, 643 kids died of the flu.  Clearly, going to school is always too dangerous for your snowflakes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember when people told Polish jokes?  I can't help but assume that people the world over are telling American jokes.
Q: How many Americans does it take change a light bulb?
A: Mah guns! (* BLAM *)

Q: Why did the American sit on an apple pie?
A: Mah guns! (* BLAM *)

Q: Why did a bus full of American  schoolchildren die?
A:  But her e-mails!
Q: Why didn't you say "Mah guns?
A: (* BLAM *)
 
