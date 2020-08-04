 Skip to content
(House pet)   Here's why you should take a spider out instead of killing it. Go have a few drinks. Probably a nice guy. Maybe even a web designer   (familyhandyman.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok. I LMAO at the headline.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see I'm not the only one who get's these links everyday at 5am in their inbox.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They eat the bugs that try to eat me. I will never kill a spider in my home.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You stole that headline from a meme.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, I tried that kind of thinking once.

Do you have any idea how difficult it is to scrub off spider droppings? Yes, they do poop, more than you'd realize, and once it sets, it won't go away easily.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I always deport spiders, mainly because there's not much for them to eat inside my home, and the cats will go after them. They'll have a much better and longer life outside.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I generally leave spiders alone....unless they drop down from the ceiling and land on my shoulder while I'm at my computer. I love browsing FARK as much as anyone but I don't sit there reading over someone's shoulder. That's just rude!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I try to pick spiders and centipedes up and put them outside.That's why women always need a man around the house.
 
