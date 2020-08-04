 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Trip to the coast leads to a lifetime of sleeping on the couch (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This happen to me, went to Mississippi, parked my VW next to the beach and snuck into beachfront country club. Well wouldn't you know while golfing the gulf engulfed my Golf.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, this SUV has 4 Wheel Drive! I can literally go anywhere!!!"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Hey, this SUV has 4 Wheel Drive! I can literally go anywhere!!!"


It didn't necessarily have AWD.

Frankly, simply airing down the tires and knowing how to drive on sand would have done wonders.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

/don't answer
//there -is- an answer
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a woman says "Stop!"

It's a wise man who listens to her...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?


he was getting a beej from his golf buddy
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

he was getting a beej from his golf buddy


Impossible.

He doesn't play golf.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

he was getting a beej from his golf buddy

Impossible.

He doesn't play golf.


Does your mom know that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

he was getting a beej from his golf buddy

Impossible.

He doesn't play golf.


that bastard catfished me
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Moron.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why men have more expensive car insurance.

/dude
 
DaAlien
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoulda bought a Hilux

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Clarkson!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bughunter: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

he was getting a beej from his golf buddy

Impossible.

He doesn't play golf.

that bastard catfished me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Used to see this in Hawaii a lot.  They go out and rent 4x4 and never have driven on the beach. Next thing they notice is that the water is getting kind of close.  And by then it's too late
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"So you wanted to park as close to the water as possible, eh honey?"
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: LOL.

My dad drove Mom's BMW 735 through a car wash.  With the windows down.

How does one accomplish that?

/don't answer
//there -is- an answer


That's a shame. I really liked that car. Your mom too. Big back seat.
 
