(Citizens Voice)   Drugs. They're grrrrrreat   (citizensvoice.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frosted Flakes trifecta in play?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bummer.
An other life ruined. But, woot, hand out the attaboys to the 🐖 s.
I feel so much safer with yet one more person jailed.
🙄
 
englaja
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No prizes guessing where he kept his special ketamine
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a box of Kaboom cereal.
 
brilett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty damn small potato's there Lou.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Good thing it wasn't a box of Kaboom cereal.


Yeah you don't want to be under the influence of anything when your staring down those faces


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brilett: That's pretty damn small potato's there Lou.


If I was a sheriff or chief, I'd be so embarrassed at such a small haul I'd tell the arresting officers to get the hell outta there and don't come back until they spent a few shifts walking a beat around the upper class neighborhood (no sidewalks, lots of scenic hills).
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always figured Toucan Sam would be more into the hard stuff..
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: I always figured Toucan Sam would be more into the hard stuff..


Silly trix. Rabbits are for kids
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rice Crispies would be too obvious.
Smack, Crack, Pot.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Waldo "Papi" Gonzalez-Alvarado, 34, of Wilkes-Barre "

I was called "Papi" too when I was a doctor that tested for cervical cancer.

/if you have frosted flakes in your box, call me.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heroin doesn't get soggy in milk.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's not the kind of frosting I'd expected.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wilkes-Barre Twp. police said they seized a cache of drugs and wads of cash from a Frosted Flakes cereal box during a recent drug bust along Highland Park Boulevard.

Authorities say the Frosted Flakes Cereal Box remains at large; last seen inspiring false hope in the immediate vicinity of the breakroom...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have trouble believing that all that stuff fit into that box.

Also, Frosted Flakes is a bad place to store it. Sooner or later someone is going to want some frosted flakes. Nobody is ever going to want the 2 year old, open, box of store brand grape nuts.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean the level of sugar in those cereals was always >SNOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTT< suspect.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should've used a Grape Nuts box.
 
