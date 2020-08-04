 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A new study says the UK risks a twice-as-big second COVID wave without better testing. Everybody keep calm and panic   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, silly.  Testing only increases your numbers.  Do you even Trump math?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Testing just gives you higher numbers on the charts when you're comparing your dick size with other countries.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has there been a 2nd wave anywhere in the world? The only country you can argue would be Iran.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The media keeps telling us waves after waves after waves.  Let's just embrace the horror that we are all going to die.
 
