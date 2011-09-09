 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   On October 30th 2019, nobody who mattered listened   (ccforum.biomedcentral.com) divider line
SomeAmerican
39 minutes ago  
From TFA:

Few viruses have shaped the course of human history more than influenza viruses. A century since the 1918-1919 Spanish influenza pandemic-the largest and deadliest influenza pandemic in recorded history-we have learned much about pandemic influenza and the origins of antigenic drift among influenza A viruses. Despite this knowledge, we remain largely underprepared for when the next major pandemic occurs.
 
Opacity
22 minutes ago  
Nostradamus
 
Sgygus
21 minutes ago  
Nobody who mattered would have had the time to wade through an article such as this.
 
raerae1980
18 minutes ago  
Obama would have listened.
 
Prof. Frink
16 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Nobody who mattered would have had the time to wade through an article such as this.


It's bad enough that people shoot cellphone videos in portrait mode. I never thought I'd have to biatch about articles being written that way.
 
Prof. Frink
15 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Sgygus: Nobody who mattered would have had the time to wade through an article such as this.

It's bad enough that people shoot cellphone videos in portrait mode. I never thought I'd have to biatch about articles being written that way.


Forgot to paste how Fark renders its article-preview link:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980
13 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Prof. Frink: Sgygus: Nobody who mattered would have had the time to wade through an article such as this.

It's bad enough that people shoot cellphone videos in portrait mode. I never thought I'd have to biatch about articles being written that way.

Forgot to paste how Fark renders its article-preview link:
[Fark user image image 425x325]


Thats not how mine looks on mobile.  Im able to pull up the article and read it fine.  Weird.
 
enry
12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Obama would have listened.


Hillary would have listened
 
iodized attic salt
8 minutes ago  
TITLE: Contagion
RELEASE DATE: 9/9/2011
NOTE: At the end of the credits we see the text: "It's not if, but when.  Get ready at (possibly unsafe nine year-old website)

It's crazy how prescient this movie was.  Things I'd never heard before but are now part of daily life.  Social distancing.  Wear a mask.  Don't touch your face.  The biggest difference is that for Covid, I've never heard the word fomite.  Not one single time.  I think they correctly decided repeating "wash your hands" was simpler that trying to teach 'Muricans a new word.  They should have called Paul Anka when this started.  "To stop that virus, 1-2-3..."
 
jfclark27
7 minutes ago  

enry: raerae1980: Obama would have listened.

Hillary would have listened


Thomas Edison would have listened...
 
