(Military.com)   Happy 230th birthday Coast Guard   (military.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope nothing rusts to death today
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Old Navy joke...
Why do you have to be at least 6 feet tall to be in The Coast Guard?
If the boat sinks you can wade ashore.

Good friend on Great Lakes Cutter. He laughs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/good on 'em
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Happy birthday USCG.

You have saved lives more times than can be counted.   And you have grieved when you couldn't.
 
