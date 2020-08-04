 Skip to content
(Altoona Mirror)   Woman finds a man in her house holding a) a gun, b) a knife, or c) a Powerade and her fedora   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Felony, Adam S. Zirtsch, Woman finds city man, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Altoona, Pennsylvania, Preliminary hearing, Altoona Mirror, hard time  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was intense tipping involved?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Case of the Man Who Mistoke Somebody Else's Wife for a Fedora.

What's a Powerade? Is it like a Gatoraide?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ Poweraid is a potentially good name for a dildo.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what Kevin MacDonald says:  Eviiiiiiiiil!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M'lady intensifies
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Sounds like the Case of the Man Who Mistoke Somebody Else's Wife for a Fedora.

What's a Powerade? Is it like a Gatoraide?


I think that's what the people in Jonestown drank.  Maybe Flavor Aid. Definitely wasn't Kool Aid
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Altoona. That would not be considered odd at all in that town.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a keeper. Even brought his own drink and picked up her hat. A true gentleman.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Sounds like the Case of the Man Who Mistoke Somebody Else's Wife for a Fedora.

What's a Powerade? Is it like a Gatoraide?


it's a Gatorade wanna-be. I have some here on the garage floor. I swore out loud when I saw what I mistakenly bought. it's that closely marketed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the woman grabbed Zirtsch and pushed him out of the house and in the process, collected the hat and Powerade drink from him

It's hot outside. I would have let him keep the Powerade.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how she gave him the bum's rush out her front door.
 
ret pally radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the woman also drove a convertible and had a well used passport, the police likely missed their best chance to help Interpol track down the elusive Carmen Sandiego. Though what's worth stealing in Altoona I haven't a clue...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M'lade-y
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Receiving stolen property?  From who, his right hand?

Did they also charge him with creatin' a nuisance, dooming him to a lifetime of sitting on the Group W bench?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: It's Altoona. That would not be considered odd at all in that town.


Especially, not in that particular neighborhood.  (Mountain Lions represent!)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably a homburg.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You know what Kevin MacDonald says:  Eviiiiiiiiil!


i loved him in KITH!

bing.comView Full Size

actually no, no i didn't.  he's a creep.
and now he's in my browser history.
(do we vet college professors at all? yikes.)
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Sounds like the Case of the Man Who Mistoke Somebody Else's Wife for a Fedora.

What's a Powerade? Is it like a Gatoraide?


You know how, when you first have a Gatorade, it's like watered-down Kool-Aid?  Powerade is like watered-down Gatorade.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: Yellow Beard: It's Altoona. That would not be considered odd at all in that town.

Especially, not in that particular neighborhood.  (Mountain Lions represent!)


I think I went to a party in that vicinity many years ago. Why yes, there was a fight.
 
