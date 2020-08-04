 Skip to content
(Newshub NZ)   Can you hold a bouquet of roses with your butt? Looks like this woman can   (newshub.co.nz)
34
    More: Awkward, Buttocks, perfect wedding dress, top half of her dress, Bodice, rose accents, corset bodice, important parts of the whole day, horse's tail  
•       •       •

OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she found a way not to get pregnant in the foreseeable future and still enjoy sex.

/or she's Mormon
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...you think butt smells like roses, huh? Oh...nevermind.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Read the card! Read the card!"

/old joke
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a woman of culture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an award for the most "It's not news" article?  Because I nominate this.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They can also be used on the subway

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those aren't roses, they are turd blossoms
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gunther Burpus unavailable for comment?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the Miracle Gro people have just found their new poster girl
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How big is the vase?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: [Fark user image 850x539]


That doesn't sound right, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stem side first! Stem side firrrrst!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope she removed the thorns first.

/oww
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TheWhoppah:
Fark user imageView Full Size



We have just witnessed the discovery of one more mystical number -- the Raccoon/Bride Anus Ratio (CoonAss for short)  -- to add to the list that includes pi, e, Avogadro's number, i, and the Baker's Dozen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farkin amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: [Fark user image 850x539]


I've seen that before, and it always leaves me wondering...

What circumstances selected for a 7-inch human rectal capacity?  What kind of natural selection pressure causes that?

I mean, what the HELL was going on in the Great Rift Valley 300k years ago?
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AintNoAmoeba: [Fark user image 327x432]


i.gifer.comView Full Size

Oh, Christopher.  You dumb junkie.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gives new meaning to deflowering.
 
tnpir
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That wasn't nearly as hilarious as I was hoping it would be.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: farkin amateur

[Fark user image 425x390]


Farking poseur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's always butt stuff around here.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: [Fark user image image 850x539]


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's almost like one porcupine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thought it was supposed to be a bouquet of sharpies....
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fireclown: Amateur.

[Fark user image image 827x834]


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: [Fark user image 850x539]


I'm 97.8% certain this is BS.  Even under general anesthesia (where you should be pretty relaxed, thus not butt-clenching), colonoscopy scopes are difficult to insert at times, and they're only 1/2" wide.

Older memes had it at 12cm, which is still wider than I believe but it's a lot less than 7"
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: They can also be used on the subway

[Fark user image 377x482]


Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IamAwake: TheWhoppah: [Fark user image 850x539]

I'm 97.8% certain this is BS.  Even under general anesthesia (where you should be pretty relaxed, thus not butt-clenching), colonoscopy scopes are difficult to insert at times, and they're only 1/2" wide.

Older memes had it at 12cm, which is still wider than I believe but it's a lot less than 7"


You just haven't done your research
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife & daughters like the wedding dress show, people spending $25,000 for some ugly ass dresses. When did stupid ugly become a fashion trend?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IamAwake: TheWhoppah: [Fark user image 850x539]

I'm 97.8% certain this is BS.  Even under general anesthesia (where you should be pretty relaxed, thus not butt-clenching), colonoscopy scopes are difficult to insert at times, and they're only 1/2" wide.

Older memes had it at 12cm, which is still wider than I believe but it's a lot less than 7"



memecrunch.comView Full Size

"You know how I know you've never explored PornHub?"
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
