(Chicago Trib)   Fight at pool hall ends with seven in the corner pocket   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A masse casualty.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think you mean "coroner pocket".

OK, never mind.
 
creckert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope they called their shots at least
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like they all scratched.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He tried to warn you.
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seen fleeing the scene
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chris's Billiards. About two blocks from my house. I wonder if I would have heard anything if we didn't have all the windows closed for the fall weather.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fats vs. Musconi?
 
