(The Daily Beast)   OOOOOKLAHOMA where they constantly disagree on how to fight Covid-19   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a former Okie for 20 years, my experience is that once a hard core OK Republican starts harassing you, the only option to get them to stop is reflecting about 110-120% of it back at them. Otherwise they'll think they have no limitations at all.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We all know in our hearts that the Bo Burnham gif guy is actually Bo Burnham, right? Maybe this headline is from Randy Rainbow.
 
