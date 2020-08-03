 Skip to content
(Fortune)   All you farkers working from home during the pandemic are spending an extra 48 minutes a day farking around on here. Probably a net gain when you factor out commuting   (fortune.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, Exchange-traded fund, Mutual fund, FORTUNE, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Trademark, Hedge fund, Stock market index  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's true.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It takes up the time I would normally spend commuting
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some days?  Maybe...  Don't tell anyone.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
not according to my internet traffic log. working from home has seen a 99.9% decrease in non-work related traffic from my work computer.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Weirdly enough, after maybe a few weeks of adjustment, I'm often more efficient working at home.

Being in my little home office, I'm like I want to get this shiat over with as fast as possible so I can go downstairs lie on the couch, yap with the missus, or go outside for a jog/walk so I actually spend less time farking around online and just doing work.

In the office, there are just days I'm like "I don't want to be here" and I'll dick around for a long time online - and I end up being in the office longer to make it up. That doesn't make a ton of sense because wouldn't you want to get out of the office as quick as possible?  I agree it's odd.
 
