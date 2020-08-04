 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Curbside Larry is here for all your library needs   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good and funny way to get people to use their public library!

I see nothing wrong with this.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Discovered the online content of our library during Covid and they transfer to Kindle so it's been a big help.  Public libraries really are awesome.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a great way to encourage and advertise curbside lending, and library engagement in general.

With the added bonus that getting curbside helps keep fewer library employees from being laid off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope Curbstomp Larry is available to deal with anyone who shows up without a mask...by giving them a free mask ;-)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
:)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*Opens wallet* TAKE MY LIBRARY CARD NAAAAOOOOWW!

*Checks out the COBOL section*
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We are doing our best to keep you all sane during this time
 
