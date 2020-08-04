 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Having reopened its schools during a pandemic, Israel discovers an 11th Commandment - "hilarity ensues"
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Israel is plunging ahead. Only one option has been ruled out: closing the schools.
"This is a long-term pandemic," said Dr. Nadav Davidovitch, a pandemic policy adviser to the government. "We cannot close schools for a year."

And that's exactly what the United States is going to do.  Thank you for your sacrifice, parents, teachers, and students.  Thoughts and prayers.  We celebrate your gift that allows our great train to continue unimpeded.

We must all of us on this train of life remain in our allotted station. Know your place. Keep your place. Be a shoe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In a few months (or less), a good chunk of people in our school district are going to take the one kid-less school board member who did everything in his power to make sure everything opens as close to normal as possible (shortened delay time...killed budget for laptops...etc.), and force feed him bug gelatin.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be a shoe.

A wooden shoe.

A Sabot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can open all the schools they want. My kids won't be going.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Possibly the best non-Dead Kennedys song ever
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy
 
AverysDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found the broken tablet?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They definitely should not do what we have done," said Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science and chairman of the team advising Israel's National Security Council on the pandemic. "It was a major failure."

Well, that's fairly unequivocal. Can you imagine Trump saying that?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magical thinking hurts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In a few months (or less), a good chunk of people in our school district are going to take the one kid-less school board member who did everything in his power to make sure everything opens as close to normal as possible (shortened delay time...killed budget for laptops...etc.), and force feed him bug gelatin.


Force feed? There's always room for bug jello.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Possibly the best non-Dead Kennedys song ever


American Dad Rabbitage
Youtube vcf6eGvrz5M
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A close family friend of mine has three school age children, one of who is elementary school. One of her biggest fears for her youngest is that her son and other kids will trade masks. Everyone will be styling with their designer masks. Kids trade everything......

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Don't think for a second that children won't try to trade masks....
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it will be totally different here because reasons.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netanyahu's Israel can go f*ck itself. I don't care.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protecting Life is really right up there with "commandments" one and two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that we're letting ourselves acquiesce to a giant tub of orange shiat, who said, and I quote, "We have to delay elections because it's not safe" into "but open all the schools" shows that we're not outraged enough.

We're still letting him do this. We're still following it, even when peril is 100% guaranteed.

We're all failing the Milgram Experiment.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The door handle hardware being broken made me immediately angry. You all been closed for months but nobody could spare the 30 seconds it would take to screw in that handle plate?  You can tell by that reaction that I've handled my covid lockdown with dignity and patience, yes?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This will sound weird. But Weird Al was my entry point into punk rock. He taught me the weirder the better. I started rooting through the back bins of record stores. Butthole Surfers, Dead Kennedys, Captain Beefheart. Pigface. Sonic Youth, Negitiveland.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought theocracies had God on their side?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Protecting Life is really right up there with "commandments" one and two.

[Fark user image 720x720]


Murder is the Boobies-Garden) prohibition in the farking Bible, and Jewish tradition holds that protecting/preserving life is enough to disregard all but three of the 613 Rules (murder, sex crime, erasure of Jewish identity/"idolatry").

// one common example would be driving someone to the hospital on the Sabbath (I once took my Orthodox dad, at his request, to a pre-surgical consult with an eye doctor on a Saturday morning; because you don't want to fark around with eye injuries)
// another classic (as I learned it in seminary) is that putting a Band-Aid on a cut on Shabbat is a violation of the rule against "finishing a product" (since the Band-Aid never exists in "Band-Aid" form, i.e. as a single unit without the plastic coverings, until you're about to put it on) - except it's not, because even the small chance of infection means that "protecting/preserving life" takes precedence
// also why that New Testament story is crap - "healing on the Sabbath" isn't prohibited in the first place
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I thought theocracies had God on their side?


They do. You see events like this because God requires the occasional "test of faith".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This will sound weird. But Weird Al was my entry point into punk rock. He taught me the weirder the better. I started rooting through the back bins of record stores. Butthole Surfers, Dead Kennedys, Captain Beefheart. Pigface. Sonic Youth, Negitiveland.


Not strange at all.. The first CD I ever owned was "Off The Deep End. Hell yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought the parody of the Nevermind cover was the greatest thing in the world.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Murder is the Boobies-Garden)


*facepalm*

Murder is first prohibition in the Bible (after the Garden story).

// management regrets the filterpwn
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's see how Israel is doing fighting the Crown of the Beast 666. Using the cases per million metric.

Oy, vey!

168 cases per million compared to 180.8 for the USA. (Worldometers) Could they being doing any worse? Yes, possibly. According to some metrics but this is an important one as it takes populations into account.

Well, they were doing better than Kuwait, Oman or Qatar for a while there, at any rate. Well, some rates.

Things could be worse. They could be in South America. Bibi has gone Boom-Boom. I wonder if he was distracted from his duties by the grift, graft and corruption. How's his son doing?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I thought theocracies had God on their side?


Tedium. Boredom is the enemy of princes.

Er, Te deum. Ditto.
 
jumac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: They can open all the schools they want. My kids won't be going.


My step-son school department just stated their plan.  Half the kids mon/tues  wed no school other half thur/friday.  With the rest of the week online at home stuff.  Stated some parents can go full online.  That is our plan.  Son is getting A and B.  Did great with the online stuff from shutdown. He has mild asthma.  If he gets a cold or flu he goes into coffin fits for days.  No way we going risk this.  Add to that my wife is disable and herself has a host of medical stuff that make her a high risk.  It bad enough I have to go to work and risk bring it back home.  don't need to increase the odds.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
You are so much younger than me. I think 3D was my first weird al album
 
