(YouTube)   Principal Dr. Lee has a message for kids returning to school: ♬Stop. Sanitize. Can't touch this
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there it is.
The most Caucasian rap video of the year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he could teach an English class where he shows kids that rapping is just another kind of poetry and then racial stuff happens.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one support the goofiness of this school district.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not touching things isn't going to prevent infection in a classroom with a few SARS-CoV-2 infected kids.  It spreads through flatus.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And there it is.
The most Caucasian rap video of the year.


So you're saying the Black principal of the school has internalized white expectations?

I thought it was a funny, silly way of making a point.  Yes, some of the teachers were probably born after the original song came out, but even those not of a certain age could probably appreciate the parody.

Or did you mean the blatant violations of social distancing and failures to wear masks inside a building, when near other people, and especially when dancing and singing and otherwise exhaling vigorously?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Touch Me - Corona Virus MC Hammer Parody
Youtube _nu_tPib71c
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a message for parents allowing their kids to return to school during a pandemic...

WHY?!


Take them the fark out of school. If you're worried about their continuing education, enroll in online learning, hire a tutor, keep them back a grade if you have to, whatever, but by all that's good, don't let your kids go back to any group situation at this point. We are not ready.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the humor.

I still don't think the schools should open.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the previous principal, who was fired for espousing the teachings of Sir Mix-A-Lot.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go through the halls periodically throughout the school year singing that song into a Rapmaster 2000.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Freak
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP! SANITIZE!

Love it. And he's actually got some moves tbh.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
schools should not be reopening at all. distance learning should be used going forward until this mess is is under far better control than we currently have it.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Georgia:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Meanwhile, in Georgia:

[Fark user image 425x683]

There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)


I have a close relative who teaches in Georgia, so I'm really not getting a kick...
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My son MisterE is becoming a 6th grader, this year the teachers gave us a choice face to face,wearing masks or online.Online feels safer to me.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Love the video, goofy Principal getting his point across

We are going to try sending the youngest (only one left in public schools) to school, with the provision we will yank and distance learn if they screw up the plan

Wouldn't even give them the chance except for band, they will not allow distance + band (the scummy farkers)
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Meanwhile, in Georgia:

[Fark user image 425x683]

There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)


That is so farking messed up in so many ways.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Meanwhile, in Georgia:

[Fark user image 425x683]

There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)


Vaguely related question from a Canadian: is it normal for your schools to reopen in early August? Ours usually open in early September.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: you're saying the Black principal of the school has internalized white expectations?


I'm saying anytime any teacher tries to make a Hip, Cool, 'Hello fellow students' RAP video it always, every single time, fails to deliver, and in doing so, makes the person in a position of authority look silly, bastardizes the art form, and allows the viewer, the intended audience a valid reason to dismiss the message, defeating the entire purpose and wasting the resources allocated for the message.
Points for trying.

Color has nothing to do with it outside of him absolutely being the Carlson of Rap here. Also, he is not wearing his mask properly or social distancing while exhorting the values of that.

So, F-.
Don't see me after school.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Arachnophobe: Meanwhile, in Georgia:

[Fark user image 425x683]

There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

Vaguely related question from a Canadian: is it normal for your schools to reopen in early August? Ours usually open in early September.


Late August, early September is the norm. At least it was when I was in school. I think some area might be going early because of all the missed time last semester.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Getting in on that MC Hammer craze while it's still hot, I see
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dork Gently: you're saying the Black principal of the school has internalized white expectations?

I'm saying anytime any teacher tries to make a Hip, Cool, 'Hello fellow students' RAP video it always, every single time, fails to deliver, and in doing so, makes the person in a position of authority look silly, bastardizes the art form, and allows the viewer, the intended audience a valid reason to dismiss the message, defeating the entire purpose and wasting the resources allocated for the message.
Points for trying.

Color has nothing to do with it outside of him absolutely being the Carlson of Rap here. Also, he is not wearing his mask properly or social distancing while exhorting the values of that.

So, F-.
Don't see me after school.


Except that he is not trying to be hip or cool, he is being silly, something I bet he is known for, and having a little fun with getting info out
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: halifaxdatageek: Arachnophobe: Meanwhile, in Georgia:

[Fark user image 425x683]

There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

Vaguely related question from a Canadian: is it normal for your schools to reopen in early August? Ours usually open in early September.

Late August, early September is the norm. At least it was when I was in school. I think some area might be going early because of all the missed time last semester.


Makes sense, thanks
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.