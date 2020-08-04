 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Breaking into a home while completely naked? That's so Florida   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I regret nothing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The house should have put some clothes on.

BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why I always spread a few alligators around the property as guard dogs.  Naked burglar may think twice about what's he'd lose before getting to the door.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you're going to break into a home naked, make sure to put on the woman's best evening gown accompanied by some random kids sneakers if you want to get away.

/Burglar Code AJ-14
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Regarding operational strategy this man is the polar opposite of Walter Sobchak.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's all down to their choice of drugs, apparently.

My guess is that any drug that makes you take your clothes off is fatal in Canada, in Florida, not so much.

Note: you know how people go out in the snow and take their clothes off and then freeze to death? Well, that's alcohol, usually.

Usually.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alcohol. Most deadly of all the drugs. Unless you count prescription drugs and tobacco, I guess. Or religion and politics. Republicanism is the moral and intelectual equivalent of getting naked during a crime.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: I was showing off Fark to a coworker.

I opened up the page, and here, at the top of the list, is the perfect "Welcome to Fark" article :p
 
