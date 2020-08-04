 Skip to content
 
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Five people who attended Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week test positive for COVID-19   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Police, Constable, Florida Sheriffs Association meeting, Florida Sheriffs Association of a positive test, Deputy sheriff, Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, Gov. Ron DeSantis  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corrections Secretary Mark Inch

sounds like an angry inch
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't see any social distancing or masks
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hopefully a few more will get it and get the misery they put people through every day....
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 616x434]

i don't see any social distancing or masks


I spot the sheriff, but I did not spot the deputy.....secretary.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ain't that a shame."
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess we can call it the Swine Flu now?
 
Orallo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Its like this COVID-19 thing was some sort of highly contagious, socially transmittable virus or something!!!

Hopefully government officials at all levels (local, state and federal) will pull together to determine what in the heck is going on and adopt some sort of cheap, easily available way of stopping the spread of this mysterious disease.

Thoughts and prayers!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I shot the Sheriff, but did not vaccinate the deputy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Orallo: Its like this COVID-19 thing was some sort of highly contagious, socially transmittable virus or something!!!

Hopefully government officials at all levels (local, state and federal) will pull together to determine what in the heck is going on and adopt some sort of cheap, easily available way of stopping the spread of this mysterious disease.

Thoughts and prayers!


I am selling a miracle cure if you're interested. I call it Cloro-- Blorox. Take it and I guarantee you won't be dying from the 'rona!
 
farker99
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This liberal hoax sure is killing a lot of people.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'm tested regularly, and I don't have or have not had any symptoms," DeSantis said. "The number of times I've been tested has been pretty significant, and I've had my temperature checked probably 100 times in the last few months."

Gee imagine the jobs created, time we could have saved, and most importantly the lives that could have been saved testing everyone like this all around the country.
 
Orallo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Orallo: Its like this COVID-19 thing was some sort of highly contagious, socially transmittable virus or something!!!

Hopefully government officials at all levels (local, state and federal) will pull together to determine what in the heck is going on and adopt some sort of cheap, easily available way of stopping the spread of this mysterious disease.

Thoughts and prayers!

I am selling a miracle cure if you're interested. I call it Cloro-- Blorox. Take it and I guarantee you won't be dying from the 'rona!


How is it administered? if its via some sort of rectal UV light dispensing device... sign me up for a whole case!!!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh gosh, this is a terrible situation, sir.  Truly we apologize for this situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet Coronavirus kills more police than 20 years of policing.
 
