(Metro)   Teenager stabbed man to death during knife awareness course. So, passing grade?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Followup, Knife, Stabbing, Dagger, Knives, Hakim Sillah, Vladimir Nachev, knife awareness course, Assassination  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible hate crime on top of craziness?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure for a moment that guy was  VERY aware of that knife.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have watched this training video.  NSFW language.
Canadian Police Knife Precaution Video
Youtube OZdkGdUwW_A
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a drastic way to make somebody aware of a knife.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another one? It's either an epidemic or there is nothing fresh in the way of weird news today.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'm sure for a moment that guy was  VERY aware of that knife.


Jinx! Well, kind of...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wow, what a complete piece of garbage!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Again? How many times is that s kid gonna get stabbed?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vladimir Nachev

Damned russians again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude looks like the third McPoyle brother...

https://youtu.be/ZCY6uKE1Dq8
 
numbers17
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seems like the guy he stabbed was aware of the knife.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"What are you gonna do, be aware of stabbing me?" - Man aware of being stabbed
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like this is the follow-up guilty verdict to the original thread from last month. So technically not a repeat (The best kind of not a repeat).
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Another one? It's either an epidemic or there is nothing fresh in the way of weird news today.


Just another batshiate as$hole who grew up with idiot parents that have never traveled 25 miles outside their  bigoted little microcosm.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Again? How many times is that s kid gonna get stabbed?


Pretty sure there is no potential variability left to the answer.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From TFA:

Despite this being a "Knife Crime Awareness" course, both Nachev and Hakim turned up with a concealed weapon.

Looks like irony was going to ensue regardless.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure stabbing isn't on the list of 10 Do's.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Knife Awareness instructor:
That's not a knife
Youtube WWl8EbNN8NM
 
