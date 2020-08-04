 Skip to content
WHO says there may never be a silver bullet for corona.
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHO says there may never be a cycle of the werewolf for corona.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope it doesn't end up like the common cold ..
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Hope it doesn't end up like the common cold ..


Thats basically what it will be, like the Pandemic of the 50's which we call Influenza A now.

We will have to live with it.  Sadly
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Hope it doesn't end up like the common cold ..


The good news though, is with a Vacince we can reduce alot of the measures now, and just track smaller outbreaks, like they do with the Plage and Ebola.  Eventually, medication will get more effective and should be able to handle anti vaxxors and mutated strains
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry about it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think when everything is laid out in the sun many years from now, this disaster will come down to a few things. First, a lack of leadership. That's pretty obvious. Another, the American fairy tale of rugged individualism - "I do what I want". And finally our work ethic. Work or die. Two weeks of vacation a year, and by god I'm going to take it, pandemic or not. 

We're ritualistic morons - church, spring break, fourth of July, Disneyland - we just can't handle letting it go for a couple months because it's what we've always done, and no one can stop us.

I had some hope in the early days that this would shine a light on what and who was important for American society, but that hope is gone as people seem to be clawing their way to their graves to bring it all back.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I think when everything is laid out in the sun many years from now, this disaster will come down to a few things. First, a lack of leadership. That's pretty obvious. Another, the American fairy tale of rugged individualism - "I do what I want". And finally our work ethic. Work or die. Two weeks of vacation a year, and by god I'm going to take it, pandemic or not. 

We're ritualistic morons - church, spring break, fourth of July, Disneyland - we just can't handle letting it go for a couple months because it's what we've always done, and no one can stop us.

I had some hope in the early days that this would shine a light on what and who was important for American society, but that hope is gone as people seem to be clawing their way to their graves to bring it all back.


i HAVE to go to church god damn it.


///idiots
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it's not A Legal Matter yet, just Another Tricky Day at the lab.  I Can't Explain when we've Had Enough but Doctor Jimmy goes home at 5:15.  But I do know that Water is no Substitute for Whisky, Man.
 
rhettro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm annoyed at the slight "fear-mongering" tone of the article. Yes, the core of what is said is true, we might never have a cure. Odds are though, we won't have a persistent pandemic, but worse case, we'll get a yearly Covid-shot like we do with the flu.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Well, it's not A Legal Matter yet, just Another Tricky Day at the lab.  I Can't Explain when we've Had Enough but Doctor Jimmy goes home at 5:15.  But I do know that Water is no Substitute for Whisky, Man.


Did you accidentally type your password in the comment box? Because all I see is *********.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkDawg: mikalmd: Hope it doesn't end up like the common cold ..

The good news though, is with a Vacince we can reduce alot of the measures now, and just track smaller outbreaks, like they do with the Plage and Ebola.  Eventually, medication will get more effective and should be able to handle anti vaxxors and mutated strains


That's probably NOT the case.

It's highly unlikely that any of the vaccines will provide immediate, lifetime immunity to 90+ percent of people. And it will take months to roll out.

We're going to be wearing masks and social distancing for another year at least.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

40 degree day: dittybopper: Well, it's not A Legal Matter yet, just Another Tricky Day at the lab.  I Can't Explain when we've Had Enough but Doctor Jimmy goes home at 5:15.  But I do know that Water is no Substitute for Whisky, Man.

Did you accidentally type your password in the comment box? Because all I see is *********.


Wrong group.

Star Star (Remastered)
Youtube lP_TmSqwXps


NSFW lyrics
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the Obvious tag under quarantine?  This was obvious as soon as they said it was a virus.  It is sad, but the sadness started months ago.  I'd accept the Follow-up tag as well...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Is the Obvious tag under quarantine?  This was obvious as soon as they said it was a virus.  It is sad, but the sadness started months ago.  I'd accept the Follow-up tag as well...


pointsincase.comView Full Size

No. The Obvious tag is being used.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: I wouldn't worry about it.


Boston's not a big college town.
 
