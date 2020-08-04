 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I for one welcome our potentially explosive robot criminal overlords (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FEAR CITIZENS! FEAR AND DESPAIR! THEY ARE OUR MEAT AND DRINK! FEAR!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's going to be worse than that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible Things Bender Has Actually Done On Futurama
Youtube xZvk8BLYfFU
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Oh, it's going to be worse than that...

[Fark user image image 591x380]


If they farking explode to kill you, why the big needle of acid to the face first? What the shiat is that about?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: UberDave: Oh, it's going to be worse than that...

[Fark user image image 591x380]

If they farking explode to kill you, why the big needle of acid to the face first? What the shiat is that about?


Because fark you that's why?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing jihadists or Y'all-Qaeda dont have money to buy teslas to make remote controlled car bombs.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm insured.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cat flap one was particularly funny to me since the same march of progress that's bringing about AI and drones has already brought us RFID cat collars and programmable pet doors that read the collar.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frontys.comView Full Size

But where could I purchase such a robot? You know, for home protection reasons?
 
