(Politicus USA)   If Coronavirus cases aren't under 10,000 per day in September, we're f*cked according to Dr. Fauci   (politicususa.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear the word humility, I naturally think Trump.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice knowing you all - time to kiss my shiny metal ass goodbye I guess.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The feds will have it to 9,999 by then end of next week.  It's who counts the votes...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only way that could happen is another 6-8 week total lockdown.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Like, nation wide? The only way that is happening is if they cook the books way more than they are doing now.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The concern is the flu season.  If COVID-19 hospitalizations are still going strong when the flu season hits, things will get extra ugly.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hell, I'd be happy if just *Florida* is under 10k/day in September.

/The Googles shows them at ~9650 for August 1st, but I'm calling BS on that.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better hold onto yer butts.....
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The concern is the flu season.  If COVID-19 hospitalizations are still going strong when the flu season hits, things will get extra ugly.


So you're saying that this season's flu will be just another COVID bug?

/ducks
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that would mean that everybody would have to join together to defeat a common enemy, which only happens in the movies.
 
Conthan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just had to travel for the first time since this all started. Even in the best areas I went to like Denver there were still a lot of people not caring about masks. At least some stores like the Target I ran into were doing a good job. While driving through Nebraska I didn't go into one gas station. Maybe 10% of the people there are wearing masks before you get to Lincoln. Rural Missouri seemed the same. Where I live it seems most people aren't taking this seriously. Buffets open, bars with loud music open, and the looming threat of open schools.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IgG4: Like, nation wide? The only way that is happening is if they cook the books way more than they are doing now.


Do you think they are under-reporting or over-reporting the numbers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The fact is that New York did a bad job.  Here in Florida, Ron DeSantis did a great job.  The decisions he made here great.  Such a great job.  Did you see the job he did?  Such a job.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Please die at home as hospital space needs to be reserved for the wealthy. Thank you and please drive through.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, duh, just stop testing.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: [Fark user image 425x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop testing, problem solved.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We are America, so, we shoot for 20,000 a month.  American Exceptionalism and all that.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The concern is the flu season.  If COVID-19 hospitalizations are still going strong when the flu season hits, things will get extra ugly.


You can only hope that the masks and sanitisation, half-assed as they are, will reduce flu transmission as well.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ansius: IgG4: Like, nation wide? The only way that is happening is if they cook the books way more than they are doing now.

Do you think they are under-reporting or over-reporting the numbers?


It depends on who you ask.  Because there are actually 3 different answer to this.

1. Conservatives say ALL cases are over-reported.
2. Other conservatives are fins with under-reporting the numbers, because the larger numbers make them look bad.  These people are not communicating very well with the first group.
3. Everyone who is NOT conservative, is pretty well aware that there is no liberal plan out there to destroy Trump with virus numbers.  We also know that hospitals and medical professionals can't just make up numbers, or claim that "all these people died from COVID", even though they didn't, in order to inflate the numbers.  It doesn't work like that.

tldr;  Numbers are not over reported.  They are in fact, under-reported to minimize the impact.  How many times have we seen the evidence buried?  I have data showing that Kansas, for instance, doesn't report anything at all for days at a time.  And if it were up to Trump and his people, we would just stop reporting those numbers completely because they make him look bad.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: SomeAmerican: The concern is the flu season.  If COVID-19 hospitalizations are still going strong when the flu season hits, things will get extra ugly.

You can only hope that the masks and sanitisation, half-assed as they are, will reduce flu transmission as well.


If we were doing enough to put a dent in the flu, we'd be doing enough to shut down covid and wouldn't be having this conversation.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if the cases are still 10,000 per day but things have improved greatly, will he resign?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The US will cook their books to get to that number... watch the UN's (via the WHO) numbers instead:
https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-re​ports/

Right now they're reporting the US at about 58k new infections / day, while all sources I have that pull via the Trump administration kitchen are showing numbers around 45-49k / day.

It's sadly too bad that there isn't a more timely report on overall death rates in the US historically, so we could be watching the change in mortality from the historical average rate per day, to whatever it is now. Without that it will be impossible to know for about two years just how many more people died because of COVID.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image 720x446]


I was watching Nature Cat with my kid the other day, and one of the characters did a "Game over, man!  Game over!"  Nice reference.
 
flood222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: ansius: IgG4: Like, nation wide? The only way that is happening is if they cook the books way more than they are doing now.

Do you think they are under-reporting or over-reporting the numbers?

It depends on who you ask.  Because there are actually 3 different answer to this.

1. Conservatives say ALL cases are over-reported.
2. Other conservatives are fins with under-reporting the numbers, because the larger numbers make them look bad.  These people are not communicating very well with the first group.
3. Everyone who is NOT conservative, is pretty well aware that there is no liberal plan out there to destroy Trump with virus numbers.  We also know that hospitals and medical professionals can't just make up numbers, or claim that "all these people died from COVID", even though they didn't, in order to inflate the numbers.  It doesn't work like that.

tldr;  Numbers are not over reported.  They are in fact, under-reported to minimize the impact.  How many times have we seen the evidence buried?  I have data showing that Kansas, for instance, doesn't report anything at all for days at a time.  And if it were up to Trump and his people, we would just stop reporting those numbers completely because they make him look bad.


Well that and the numbers don't mean squat because they aren't accurate in any way.  I've read that EXPERTS believe the number of cases to be at least 10 times what is being seen in tests.   Of course there is no way of knowing so.... Use the numbers to make whatever case one wants to.

Everyone is going to get this virus weather they know it or are among the majority who won't!!

Can I have more stimulus please?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this the same Dr. Fauci who was recently photographed in the stands at a baseball game (which we aren't allowed to attend), not wearing his mask (which we are required to do in public), and not socially distanced from two other people? At least they were wearing their masks.

I'll take this seriously when the authorities take it seriously. And they don't, on either side of the aisle. Just the other day it was just fine for a couple hundred of them to attend a funeral but too bad about your Uncle Steve. And do you think there is even one traveling politician who pays one bit of attention to their destination state's quarantine rules?

Our elected and appointed leaders should be setting an example. And they are, but not the one we need.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How long before we start hearing that all the covid deceased will vote in November?
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they can try a spinal surgeon in Texas as a serial killer because he sucked so bad at his job that he maimed a dozen people, then hopefully someone with a spine can try Trump and his entire admin for human rights abuses during a pandemic.

"Open the f*cking schools and get the f*ck back to work, peasants" is an approach that serves only one purporse.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what the numbers look like, when Autumn arrives they WILL spike.

If they are bad when we get there then they will be really, really bad.

/They're already super bad and show no signs of improving
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Better hold onto yer butts.....


That's why you sit on your helmet in an flight vehicle
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Hell, I'd be happy if just *Florida* is under 10k/day in September.

/The Googles shows them at ~9650 for August 1st, but I'm calling BS on that.


No BS. Testing sites shut down for hurricane. See, you test less, you have less cases.

Ok, I threw up in my mouth a little making the joke. However, there is less testing done in last couple days, which is not correlated to an actual drop in cases, just diagnosed ones.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump should just do an executive order demanding there be fewer than 10,000 cases a day.  Problem solved.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Herp derp. Derpa derpa dooo!


Ftfy
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: They're already super bad and show no signs of improving


Hospitalizations are down 11% in the south, 10% in the US over the past 10 days.The wave in the south has peaked
 
hej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

[Fark user image 850x440]


What is this a picture of?
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hah!
He don't know nothin'
He ain't the PRESIDENT OF THE GODDAM UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!

WOOHOO!! MORE GUNS FOR JESUS WHEN ALL THOSE BABBY KILLIN LIBRULS IS DEAD!
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hej: lenfromak: Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

[Fark user image 850x440]

What is this a picture of?


The one day when the "protestors" decided to close the I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, during rush hour. The police didn't do jack to stop them. It will be years before Portland re-emerges as a city that people want to visit. I pity anyone in 2020 who is trying to run a business there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hej: lenfromak: Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

[Fark user image 850x440]

What is this a picture of?


https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/​0​6/the-world-needs-to-see-this-the-stor​y-behind-the-iconic-photo-of-the-burns​ide-bridge-protest-in-portland.html

The coronavirus is no big deal, but if it is a big deal, then it's all the libs fault.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: Trump should just do an executive order demanding there be fewer than 10,000 cases a day.  Problem solved.


Already on it!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Src: https://91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visu​a​lization/


hej: lenfromak: Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

[Fark user image 850x440]

What is this a picture of?


https://dailyhive.com/portland/demons​t​rators-shut-down-burnside-bridge-portl​and

=Smidge=
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: ansius: IgG4: Like, nation wide? The only way that is happening is if they cook the books way more than they are doing now.

Do you think they are under-reporting or over-reporting the numbers?

It depends on who you ask.  Because there are actually 3 different answer to this.

1. Conservatives say ALL cases are over-reported.
2. Other conservatives are fins with under-reporting the numbers, because the larger numbers make them look bad.  These people are not communicating very well with the first group.
3. Everyone who is NOT conservative, is pretty well aware that there is no liberal plan out there to destroy Trump with virus numbers.  We also know that hospitals and medical professionals can't just make up numbers, or claim that "all these people died from COVID", even though they didn't, in order to inflate the numbers.  It doesn't work like that.

tldr;  Numbers are not over reported.  They are in fact, under-reported to minimize the impact.  How many times have we seen the evidence buried?  I have data showing that Kansas, for instance, doesn't report anything at all for days at a time.  And if it were up to Trump and his people, we would just stop reporting those numbers completely because they make him look bad.


nice answer.

and as we all know, the real answer is probably that the number of deaths is being under-reported, especially when you look at the number of excess deaths recorded over the historical averages for the same time of year. Not all of these excess deaths are caused by covid as some of them are deaths due to people not seeking medical attention due to fear of going to hospitals in a pandemic. But quite a few of them would be deaths due to covid but the cadavers just weren't tested.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lenfromak: hej: lenfromak: Thank you, Portland! Thanks for 68 nights of fun.

[Fark user image 850x440]

What is this a picture of?

The one day when the "protestors" decided to close the I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, during rush hour. The police didn't do jack to stop them. It will be years before Portland re-emerges as a city that people want to visit. I pity anyone in 2020 who is trying to run a business there.


Well that pic specifically is the Burnside bridge but as someone who left Portland in 2013 I pity anyone moving there today.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lenfromak: The one day when the "protestors" decided to close the I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, during rush hour. The police didn't do jack to stop them. It will be years before Portland re-emerges as a city that people want to visit. I pity anyone in 2020 who is trying to run a business there.


I live here. We're fine, thanks.
 
