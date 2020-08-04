 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Doordash driver caught on police dashcam actually Driving While Black. Didn't realize her Dunkin' Donuts delivery could be misinterpreted as mockery by Law Enforcement community   (wxyz.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Crime, Oakland County sheriff's deputy, Sheriff, 27-year-old Glorianna Moore, Constable, Arrest, Resisting arrest  
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If it takes 3 racist pigs 9 minutes to find crack ON A SEAT, what color is the driver?"

Seriously, they can't find anything, so they just go plant it? DIAF x 4
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BenSaw2: "If it takes 3 racist pigs 9 minutes to find crack ON A SEAT, what color is the driver?"

Seriously, they can't find anything, so they just go plant it? DIAF x 4


It's so weird that they tried the crack thing when she was clearly filming the whole thing. They just do not care.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*cking pigs
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, now, I didn't hear her ONCE ask, "Am I being detained?" That's the magic phrase, right? Otherwise, the, "I don't have to give you my license," spell doesn't work.

/it was her own damn fault for not having a white man in her car with her.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donut glaze is as addictive as crack.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bad racist, no Dunkin for you!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One would, almost, think with all the False Negatives we have seen in these field tests, they would correct said test....

Oh, why change it when it gives the cops a bs excuse to arrest someone on trumped up charges.

Feature, not a bug.
 
Gonz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a freak occurrence. 

It's incredible how things like this only happen under the gaze of video cameras. If we quit filming everything, the quality of police work in America would skyrocket.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
what, did they find some powder from the donuts and claim it was drugs?

or maybe powdered donuts ARE drugs, for some ...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: what, did they find some powder from the donuts and claim it was drugs?

or maybe powdered donuts ARE drugs, for some ...


I'm actually thinking this must be the case. Holy sh*t these cops are stupid.
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cops I know always ask "Do you know why I stopped you?" And if you come back with a witty reply that makes them laugh and you did nothing really serious OTT of  speeding five over or rolled through a stop sign.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
you hear about shiat like this all the time, but some people still wonder how anyone could thing the police abuse their power
 
squidloe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the little piggy from the Aurora thread to come in and copsplain what this woman could have done wrong to instigate the police?

Here little piggy piggy.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm kind of amazed that the local news is doing a story on this, especially a story that's sympathetic to the woman and not so much to the cops. Seems like an encouraging sign.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cops: on the wrong side of history from the very start.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"When they were done, deputies said they found drugs on the seat of her car. A field test said it was crack cocaine. It's a charge Moore vehemently denied, and for good reason."

That chair could've just come off the assembly line brand new and that shiat test would come back positive for some kind of drug.

It could've been professionally cleaned from top to bottom in a cleanroom and that shiat test would come back positive for some kind of drug.

It could be incinerated by the sun and that shiat test would still f*cking come back positive for some kind of drug.


F*ck those shiatty tests.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "When they were done, deputies said they found drugs on the seat of her car. A field test said it was crack cocaine. It's a charge Moore vehemently denied, and for good reason."

That chair could've just come off the assembly line brand new and that shiat test would come back positive for some kind of drug.

It could've been professionally cleaned from top to bottom in a cleanroom and that shiat test would come back positive for some kind of drug.

It could be incinerated by the sun and that shiat test would still f*cking come back positive for some kind of drug.


F*ck those shiatty tests.


Test all the arresting officers for drugs and then test their wallets.

Only fair.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What am I getting stopped for? I don't have to give you my license."

I got stopped once for being in the wrong place at the wrong time and the cop wouldn't give me any info until he got my ID.  But I gave the license right over and the incident was uneventful. I did think the dude was a dick at the time..
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cops stopped driver almost immediately? I mean, were they camped out at Dunkin....? Ah, a clue.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Gladys never saw her donut delivery - and Doordash driver got a bad rating.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sadly, a not so rare "x-ing while black" trifecta in play.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.


So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?
 
Saners
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"He said the search of Moore's vehicle was legal because officers were going to impound it and needed to take an inventory."

So that must mean the arrest and impounding was decided before finding the drugs for the crime of... asking why she is being pulled over? and if no drugs were found, she would still be out hundreds of dollars in fees and lost wages? Cool country.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I don't have to tell you why I stopped you..."

Fark you.  Fire that asshole

/now I understand the "Do you know why I stopped you?" as they're just trying to get you to admit guilt to something on camera, but the other should get him canned.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love that buried in the story is the revelation that the officer's report that he reached in and grabbed her because she backed away and reached into the center console was COMPLETELY CONTRADICTED by the dash cam video.

And yet, the department still completely stands by the officer's conduct. It's like that detail is a complete afterthought.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?


What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.
 
notto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Sadly, a not so rare "x-ing while black" trifecta in play.
[Fark user image 850x255]


Seizing while black . .  . (submitted but not green lit)

https://www.startribune.com/ketamine-​s​hot-sends-man-to-icu-renews-calls-for-​probe/571997552/

The patient, Max Johnson, suffered a diabetic seizure on July 26, according to a Facebook post from his girlfriend, Abby Wulfing. Minneapolis police and Hennepin Healthcare paramedics responded to Wulfing's 911 call and repeatedly pressed her on Johnson's drug use, unconvinced of Wulfing's explanation that low-blood sugar caused the seizure, according to the post. Experts and advocates called Johnson's ordeal "stunning" and evident of a systemic problem despite calls for reform.

"This happened because Max is a 6'5" Black man," wrote Wulfing, a therapist in Prior Lake. "My whiteness was not enough to save him from the Hennepin Healthcare EMS and MPD's egregious racism and life-threatening decisions."
Over the weekend, Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, called for an investigation into the "disturbing" encounter.

"This strong sedative was administered even after repeated pleas by the man's partner that he just needed sugar to stabilize his condition," said Noor. "It is unacceptable that this man, who was experiencing a medical emergency, was given this dangerous drug that can result in life-threatening conditions - as it did in this case. An investigation must be opened immediately to determine why this drug was used instead of less dangerous stabilizing methods."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark the worthless pig cops.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Such cowardly little boys pretending to be men. Such failures at life.

If I woke up to the news that every single police station had been forcibly overtaken overnight, I'd smile and find comfort in the fact that our country just got orders of magnitude safer and happier.
 
isthisme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?

What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.


The police need a reason to ask for your ID.

According to the article she asked why she was being pulled over after the cop followed her for several blocks.

The officer told her he didn't have to give a reason and proceeded to physically pull her from the car. Then the cop lied in order to search her car. I say he lied because all charges except resisting was dropped. If he actually had her for speeding, why drop that charge? Because he did not.

Sorry but the cop was in the wrong.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

isthisme: Jeebus Saves: cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?

What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.

The police need a reason to ask for your ID.

According to the article she asked why she was being pulled over after the cop followed her for several blocks.

The officer told her he didn't have to give a reason and proceeded to physically pull her from the car. Then the cop lied in order to search her car. I say he lied because all charges except resisting was dropped. If he actually had her for speeding, why drop that charge? Because he did not.

Sorry but the cop was in the wrong.


Ah yes, the famous charge where all the actual justifications for the arrest were found to be bogus, but the charge of resisting the illegal arrest remains.

/it should not be legal for the only charge against someone to be resisting arrest, and if one is not convicted on any other charges, a resist charge should automatically be not guilty
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?

What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.


The right against illegal search. Cops are supposed to tell you why they are stopping you. Him stopping her and then when asked why, telling her he doesn't have to tell her, is a violation of her rights.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JamesLengel: The cops I know always ask "Do you know why I stopped you?" And if you come back with a witty reply that makes them laugh and you did nothing really serious OTT of  speeding five over or rolled through a stop sign.


Never EVER answer that question. It's an automatic admission of guilt whatever you say.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What rights are you giving up exactly?


Why are you so invested in blaming the victim here?

J/k we all know it's because you just don't like black people
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?


As much as I hate it, you're safer just to do what the lil wanna be gestapo wants until you can get to safety. Even the ACLU guide for traffic stops tells you to just play along with certain things. On the road is no place to debate legalities, farking courts have already held up that cops "aren't required to know the law". (Ain't that a piece  of shiat?)

Give them you name and id. Do not consent to search. Get out of the vehicle if ordered. Fight it in court. Otherwise you're going to have a bad day.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cameroncrazy1984: Jeebus Saves: When you refuse to give cops your license and carry on about being told why you were stopped, I don't care what Color you are, you're going to have a bad day.  You just aren't going to win a fight with a cop on the side of a road.

So give up your rights because cops can't be trained to not be dicks?

What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.


I love how fascists hate the government but love a police state.

DIAF pig fellator.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She's making donut deliveries and they found white powder on her passanger seat. Hmmmm...

Wonder where the rest of the donuts went.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: "What am I getting stopped for? I don't have to give you my license."

I got stopped once for being in the wrong place at the wrong time and the cop wouldn't give me any info until he got my ID.  But I gave the license right over and the incident was uneventful. I did think the dude was a dick at the time..


Dick or not, you are required to present your drivers license if stopped in the State of Michigan. It's not optional.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ongbok: Jeebus Saves:  What rights are you giving up exactly?  Do you have a right to not hand over your license?  Do you have a right to be told why you are being pulled over?  I'm really big on holding onto your rights and not giving the government more power.  I can't think of what right you're holding onto by not handing over your license.  If the lady just hands over her license all the while calling the cop a farking piece of shiat pig and she's just getting a speeding ticket.

The right against illegal search. Cops are supposed to tell you why they are stopping you. Him stopping her and then when asked why, telling her he doesn't have to tell her, is a violation of her rights.


The request for the license isn't really an illegal search.  A lot of times cops want to know who they're dealing with before having any conversation.  I learned that in the encounter i mentioned above.
 
