 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   Now THATS an obituary   (snopes.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Death, resident David W. Nagy, fiery obituary, wife Stacey Nagy, Donald Trump, Sentence, social media user, face masks  
•       •       •

2681 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 9:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's a repeat
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Now that's a repeat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.


Drink mor bleech.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That's one of the saddest things I've read in a while.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.


So, blame the victim?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I want my obituary to look if the COVID gets me. Blame that orange arse and all his cronies.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.


Apparently the power of 'Murica is stronger than any political affiliation.

The problem may be the arrogance of the general population.  More polite societies who understand that "public health"  ≠ "socialism" seem to be doing pretty good.

Good luck.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Proof that not all Texans are in the cult.

/Texan
//also not in the cult
///vote BLUE all the way through
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.


"Reeeeeeeeeeee  cAliFoRnIa Reeeeeeeeeeeeee"

It screeches hysterically, totally and unaware of the politics of farking Orange County or the entire state of california outside of its metros.

Keep on keeping on Fark Conservative (TM).   One day, your anger and frustration and helplessness at the life you have created for yourself, and your utter unemployable uselessness to others will have its circle squared with posts like this.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Proof that not all Texans are in the cult.

/Texan
//also not in the cult
///vote BLUE all the way through


It was actually kind of embarassing.   We were out towards Giddings this weekend, stopping into a small junk store.    I didn't want to "antagonize" anybody by wearing a mask as we do in Houston, no sign posted, etc.    Imagine my embarrassment when in fact folks were wearing their masks.      I've been under the impression that outside the cities you can really make some enemies wearing one, but I was definitely wrong.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they bury him face down as well?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was just dying to blame Trump for state and local failures.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should have gone with Hydroxychloroquine and zinc right off the bat.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a case of end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome.  I feel bad for the family who wrote the obit since it appears the contracted it too.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Sounds more like a case of end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome.  I feel bad for the family who wrote the obit since it appears the contracted it too.


Hahaha, right?   It's funny too because someone they loved died.

Everyone knows that its funny to make fun of people who died and say things like "trump derangement syndrome" because you're a manchild who lacks the maturity to understand that people outside your dipshiat computer keyboard exist and are real.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, yeah. And if Hillary were president, this would all be her fault. Trump Derangement Syndrome FTW. These people gleefully take advantage of peoples' deaths to publish their stupid political message. Everytime I see something like this, I become more convinced that I must vote for President Trump, because I simply cannot vote in the same way as people who think like this.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Speaking of Trump - Now that Cy Vance's kid is looking into the Trump organization and the Donald for Bank Fraud and Insurance Fraud that took place before he became president...

Will the Secret Service protection detail have to go to prison with him?  We're looking at major financial felonies (the only kind that really count) here.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And if Hillary were president, this would all be her fault. Trump Derangement Syndrome FTW. These people gleefully take advantage of peoples' deaths to publish their stupid political message. Everytime I see something like this, I become more convinced that I must vote for President Trump, because I simply cannot vote in the same way as people who think like this.


LOL, wait, so you are saying that if Hillary was the president, you chuds wouldn't be screaming about the 300 deaths that would have occurred?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaa  ohhhhh man.  My favorite thing about trump derangement syndrome is how real it is, and how not a single one of you oblivious jabronis have any clue who it actually effects.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He died in a hospital in the town I live, Jefferson is about 40 min drive
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: He was just dying to blame Trump for state and local failures.


I know, it's not like Trump could've created a national policy that could've helped us out here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And if Hillary were president, this would all be her fault. Trump Derangement Syndrome FTW. These people gleefully take advantage of peoples' deaths to publish their stupid political message. Everytime I see something like this, I become more convinced that I must vote for President Trump, because I simply cannot vote in the same way as people who think like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Uncle Pooky: Proof that not all Texans are in the cult.

/Texan
//also not in the cult
///vote BLUE all the way through

It was actually kind of embarassing.   We were out towards Giddings this weekend, stopping into a small junk store.    I didn't want to "antagonize" anybody by wearing a mask as we do in Houston, no sign posted, etc.    Imagine my embarrassment when in fact folks were wearing their masks.      I've been under the impression that outside the cities you can really make some enemies wearing one, but I was definitely wrong.


Why are you taking non-essential trips?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: thegreatmurgatroid: Sounds more like a case of end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome.  I feel bad for the family who wrote the obit since it appears the contracted it too.

Hahaha, right?   It's funny too because someone they loved died.

Everyone knows that its funny to make fun of people who died and say things like "trump derangement syndrome" because you're a manchild who lacks the maturity to understand that people outside your dipshiat computer keyboard exist and are real.


That,s your TDS talking.... an accurate statement was made... everything offends you.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Biser: Speaking of Trump - Now that Cy Vance's kid is looking into the Trump organization and the Donald for Bank Fraud and Insurance Fraud that took place before he became president...

Will the Secret Service protection detail have to go to prison with him?  We're looking at major financial felonies (the only kind that really count) here.


Don't you folks ever realize that making up more lies won't work ?   Jeez.. 4+ years and you still can't invent one that sticks... pathetic.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And if Hillary were president, this would all be her fault. Trump Derangement Syndrome FTW. These people gleefully take advantage of peoples' deaths to publish their stupid political message. Everytime I see something like this, I become more convinced that I must vote for President Trump, because I simply cannot vote in the same way as people who think like this.


GFY.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: thegreatmurgatroid: Sounds more like a case of end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome.  I feel bad for the family who wrote the obit since it appears the contracted it too.

Hahaha, right?   It's funny too because someone they loved died.

Everyone knows that its funny to make fun of people who died and say things like "trump derangement syndrome" because you're a manchild who lacks the maturity to understand that people outside your dipshiat computer keyboard exist and are real.


Lol.  Unlike the woke and mature family who decided to blame Trump for the death of an 80 year old.

An 80 year old who caught a virus and died.  Must blame oRAnGe mAN!!

Stay safe wokechild
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: GrinzGrimly: He probably should have just stayed in California where the liberal government's policies have brought the virus under controls and...  oh... you don't say.

"Reeeeeeeeeeee  cAliFoRnIa Reeeeeeeeeeeeee"

It screeches hysterically, totally and unaware of the politics of farking Orange County or the entire state of california outside of its metros.

Keep on keeping on Fark Conservative (TM).   One day, your anger and frustration and helplessness at the life you have created for yourself, and your utter unemployable uselessness to others will have its circle squared with posts like this.


Pssh - yeah right.  Next thing you'll be telling us there are hot lonely teenage girls on the internet.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OlderGuy:

That,s your TDS talking.... an accurate statement was made... everything offends you.

Hey boomer, I'm not like you.   I don't get offended at people on the internet.   I have a great life and regardless of who is president, I am frankly rich.

However, you clearly do, since what I said to a third party has triggered you so much.

No, my friend, I am just tired of how social media has made it so every dipshiat in the world thinks they have something clever to say.   Such as this thread, where a bunch of farking babies have a problem with the obituary a family made for someone who they loved who died of Covid while a nation of farking deplorable coonts think their freedom is infringed by mask wearing.

Bag of hammers man.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

Pssh - yeah right.  Next thing you'll be telling us there are hot lonely teenage girls on the internet.


So, 16 years ago when I created it, in a much simpler internet, my theory was that you would get tons of profile hits just from having the name, and it was absolutely right.  

Now that I am 43 though, it is less funny.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: WastrelWay: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And if Hillary were president, this would all be her fault. Trump Derangement Syndrome FTW. These people gleefully take advantage of peoples' deaths to publish their stupid political message. Everytime I see something like this, I become more convinced that I must vote for President Trump, because I simply cannot vote in the same way as people who think like this.

LOL, wait, so you are saying that if Hillary was the president, you chuds wouldn't be screaming about the 300 deaths that would have occurred?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaa  ohhhhh man.  My favorite thing about trump derangement syndrome is how real it is, and how not a single one of you oblivious jabronis have any clue who it actually effects.


"I'm not crazy!!  You're the ones who are crazy!!"

Can't imagine what you're gonna be like when Biden loses
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thegreatmurgatroid:

An 80 year old who caught a virus and died.  Must blame oRAnGe mAN!!

Stay safe wokechild

Lol, this bot and its script.   they really need to update its code.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thegreatmurgatroid:

Can't imagine what you're gonna be like when Biden loses

I am rich and I can do four more years of trump standing on my head.   In fact, as a small business owner, the last couple of years have been great for my taxes.    How are things for your small business?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: thegreatmurgatroid:

Can't imagine what you're gonna be like when Biden loses

I am rich and I can do four more years of trump standing on my head.   In fact, as a small business owner, the last couple of years have been great for my taxes.    How are things for your small business?


Ok HotLonely(Rich)TeenageGirl lol
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does it really matter if TDS affects 45's supporters or opponents more? The man is deranged and he deranges others. Why do we have a president who is so divisive? The fact that he deranges everyone is evidence enough that he shouldn't be president.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.