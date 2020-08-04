 Skip to content
 
(Scoop (NZ))   Three slashies = oblig. 482 slashies = $25000
14
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Parkin Drawing Prize

"produced on a Brother typewriter"

Did I miss something here?
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot even see this "artwork" even when I enlarge the photo in TFA as much as I can. It's a square with a slightly darker square inside. Excellent way to showcase the art, with a picture so small it cannot be seen.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
//////
//////
//////
//////
//////

Haha now Drew owes me 500 years of Total Fark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
482 Slashies?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a lot of nose rings.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this satire? I can't tell.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually kinda like it as an art piece, but c'mon...surely there were better entries that this?

As noted above, GREAT job on the photo (not)...I used by browser to zoom it in which didn't help much.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sheesh. And I've had my Brother typewriter (model AX-10) just sitting in the garage gathering dust all this time.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this one of those Magic Eye things?

// I think I see a boat
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: [Fark user image image 425x721]


I never realized how much a Coke bottle looks like a space rocket.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Cornelis de Gyselaer: [Fark user image image 425x721]

I never realized how much a Coke bottle looks like a space rocket.


I didn't either
Huh
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My kid fellow farkers could do that.
 
