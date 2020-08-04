 Skip to content
(Denver Post) (denverpost.com)
24
    More: Facepalm, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, South Dakota, Black Hills, 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, year's event, Motorcycle rally, Travel restrictions, Rod Woodruff  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live just over 20 miles from Sturgis. The bikes are already here. Every campground and hotel has plenty there already. Groups of people standing around everywhere. Zero masks. And it doesn't start for days yet.

mrs edmo worries about it kicking off a surge here but I think that less likely than all these folks taking it back home to start their own surges. We'll see.

So far Dr. Fauci and the Deep State have been right about the virus at every turn. The "it's all over" crowd have been wrong every time.

Last night we played "spot the skinny biker" while eating at Sonic. A good hundred rode by. Final score was 0-0.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could go wrong with a bunch of middle aged doughy managers playing biker gang for a week and a half?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: What could go wrong with a bunch of middle aged doughy managers playing biker gang for a week and a half?


You mean more than usual?

/stay safe, edmos
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Going to be some bikes for sale
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good: It's mostly outside.
Bad: Mostly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Terry from customer service doesnt need your laws, man.

All he needs is his iron steed and his woman, Becky from accounting.

And he also needs his Zyrtec. And his white noise sleep machine.
 
orange whip
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Given the political stance of most of that demographic; we're gonna see a whole lot of "stigginit to the liberals" photos
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orange whip: Given the political stance of most of that demographic; we're gonna see a whole lot of "stigginit to the liberals" photos


And given the age group of much of that demographic, that will be followed two weeks later by a "oh no what have I done" post, followed by an obituary a week after that.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why there's a debate about hosting the event. The bikers are going to show up even if they call it off. Closing bars just means that the parks, and even the streets, will become de facto bars. At this point, all the rest of the country can do is to sit back an watch. If I lived in Sturgis, I'd hibernate for the next couple of weeks, and possibly for the next month.
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surgis in Sturgis.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I've said many times, low population density only protects you from the virus if you actually stay apart all the time.

For wherever two or three gather in my name, there I am in the midst of them.
- COVID-19
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Guairdean: I'm not sure why there's a debate about hosting the event. The bikers are going to show up even if they call it off. Closing bars just means that the parks, and even the streets, will become de facto bars. At this point, all the rest of the country can do is to sit back an watch. If I lived in Sturgis, I'd hibernate for the next couple of weeks, and possibly for the next month.


Closing the bars would at least require people to stay outdoors.  The virus spreads much easier inside than outside, by a factor of 18 according to one study.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark, now known as KarenCentral.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well if they cared about their own health and safety, they wouldn't ride motorcycles.
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anything that can get rid of vulgar, violence prone people who are loud for the sake of being loud as A-OK with me. I think we will look back with gratitude at the pandemic, after realizing that it was a culling of insufferable, willfully ignorant cretins.

Yes, many decent human beings will and have been lost coronavirus as well, but in the end, we will see the greater good
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bought this full length coat for winter use a couple of years back.  The place I got it from seems to do a healthy business with bikers.  I got an e-mail indicating Sturgis was on and immediately knew we had potential for a real super-spreader event.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Fark, now known as KarenCentral.


What, you don't think this event will cause a lot of middle aged and older men to get the virus?  And, again, remember, 50+ is when the virus starts to really be lethal, with 65+ being the real problem.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Fark, now known as KarenCentral.


LOL.  Bless your heart.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcain: Anything that can get rid of vulgar, violence prone people who are loud for the sake of being loud as A-OK with me. I think we will look back with gratitude at the pandemic, after realizing that it was a culling of insufferable, willfully ignorant cretins.

Yes, many decent human beings will and have been lost coronavirus as well, but in the end, we will see the greater good


Virus based eugenics? Interesting concept.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Terry from customer service doesnt need your laws, man.

All he needs is his iron steed and his woman, Becky from accounting.

And he also needs his Zyrtec. And his white noise sleep machine.


And his C-PAP, back brace and Zoloft.
 
devilEther
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
something something Mask

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guairdean
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: dothemath: Terry from customer service doesnt need your laws, man.

All he needs is his iron steed and his woman, Becky from accounting.

And he also needs his Zyrtec. And his white noise sleep machine.

And his C-PAP, back brace and Zoloft.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's the meme format in the headline originally from, anyway?
 
